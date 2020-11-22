GCER murder: Weapons recovered from Uttarakhand, UP hideouts

The police on Saturday night recovered two weapons from Haridwar in Uttarakhand and Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh that were allegedly used by the three suspects arrested for murdering a 26-year-old woman near Golf Course Extension Road, during an attempted robbery, on November 3.

The trio had been arrested on November 18 from a village in Bhondsi.

Preet Pal Sangwan, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the police had taken the trio on a four-day remand, which ended on Sunday. “We have further taken them on a three-day remand for recovery of their clothes and other possessions from Madhya Pradesh. The suspects had gone to Madhya Pradesh to hide some belongings; this was revealed during questioning,” he said.

Sangwan said they have solved 10 more snatching cases and three robbery cases. “The suspects are habitual criminals and have been jailed several times. They have murdered a friend and two others over a small tiff,” he said.

The three are snatchers and had fired at the woman, who was behind the wheel, to intimidate her when she had tried to drive off, the police said. The police were tipped off about the gang and arrested them when they were shifting accommodations.

Sangwan said the suspects are involved in more than 1,000 snatching cases and several murders in Gurugram. The suspects were identified as Irshad alias Golu, of Nuh, Hari Om alias Kuldeep, of Datia in Madhya Pradesh, and Jitender alias Jeetu, of Narnaul in Mahandergarh. They lived in a rented accommodation in Bhondsi village and had changed three locations since the incident, the police said.

The police have recovered a Swift car from their possession. The car was bought by one of the suspects, identified as Irshad, for Rs 80,000 and was registered to a Delhi resident, a friend of the suspect.

After shooting at the two victims on November 3, they hid their motorbike and travelled only in the Swift car to keep a check on the case and police deployment. They also bought newspapers to read regarding the development in the case, said police.