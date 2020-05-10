Ggm: 60 lakh food packets distributed to the needy

Nearly 60 lakh food packets and one lakh dry ration packets have been distributed in Gurugram jointly by the district administration and non-government organisations (NGOs) till Saturday evening to migrants and underprivileged families in the district. The beneficiaries are being given flour, rice, pulses, oil and salt as dry ration, while cooked food is being distributed to the needy through the 24 relief centres that have been set up across the city, said the district administration.

To ensure that the relief in terms of food and other materials reached the targeted section, authorities have also surveyed over 44,000 households to identify those who are in need of assistance both in cash and kind.

Authorities said that 5,806,605 food packets and 97,164 dry ration packets have been distributed to the needy in the district till Saturday evening.

The Haryana government on Friday said that beneficiaries of Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), those below poverty line (BPL) and other priority families (OPH) were being given five kilograms of wheat and one kilogram of pulses per member per month across the state, including Gurugram. The government is distributing ration free of cost for the month of April, May and June. For this purpose, supplies worth ₹154 crore have been given to the needy, said a spokesperson.

“Food and dry ration are being made available to the needy and arrangements are being made to provide safe passage to migrants. Due to coordinated efforts, the procurement of wheat and mustard is also going on smoothly , This will benefit the farmers of the state,” said Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner(DC), Gurugram.

A spokesperson for the district administration said that while all efforts are being made to help the needy, an equal emphasis is being put on maintaining the law and order situation and curbing violations of the lockdown. In this regard, the district has witnessed 73 FIRs and an arrest of 1,099 people for violations.

The data collected by district authorities revealed that fine of ₹63 lakh from the penalties imposed on violators has been recovered and 654 vehicles have been impounded since the lockdown was imposed. 1,415 vehicles were issued challans for violating rules and action was taken as per the rules, officials said.

To facilitate the return of migrant workers to their home states, the authorities said that they have designated officials for this job and a standard operating procedure(SOP) has been put in place. “Workers from Uttarakhand and other states are being sent to their homes in a safe manner. Today 3,553 passengers boarded 110 buses and left for Uttarakhand after being screened by health officials,” said the spokesperson.