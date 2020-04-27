Gurugram to restrict entry of people with flu-like symptoms from Delhi

Gurugram police said the movement of essential workers into the city will not be stopped for now. The police will check the temperature of every commuter coming from the capital and will not allow their entry if they are found to have flu-like symptoms. (Yogendra Kumar/HT file photo )

Haryana police decided on Monday to step up surveillance on borders with Delhi, after the state’s home and health minister Anil Vij called for the sealing of all entry and exit points it shares with the national capital, where 3,108 cases of Covid-19 have been reported so far.

The move comes after Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts of Uttar Pradesh sealed their shared borders with the capital last week.

Vij said that at least 15 people who tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the state recently had contracted it in Delhi. He said the Haryana government had asked its Delhi counterpart to provide accommodation to Haryana residents who work in the capital so they don’t have to commute, posing the risk of spreading the infection in the state, but is yet to receive a response.

Gurugram police said the movement of essential workers into the city will not be stopped for now. The police will check the temperature of every commuter coming from the capital and will not allow their entry if they are found to have flu-like symptoms.

The police said they will wait until Wednesday to check if there will be a total suspension of movement across the state borders, which depends on the status of positive cases in the state. The district administration is yet to receive any directive from the government on a ban on the entry of people coming from Delhi.

Faridabad police also said that they would allow the movement of only workers engaged in essential services and that requests for movement to Delhi for medical reasons will not be entertained.

“At least 15-16 coronavirus cases recently reported in Haryana have links to Delhi. Our chief secretary has interacted with the Delhi government on the issue, asking it to restrict the movement of commuters from Delhi to Haryana’s adjoining districts,” Vij, who is also the health minister, told HT.

“We have asked them to limit the passes and arrange staying facility for the essential service providers and employees who are doing daily up-and-down (commutes) from districts adjoining Delhi,” he said. The cases linked to Delhi are in addition to the 120 cases traced to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation inDelhi’s Nizamuddin Basti last month.

Haryana has reported 301 cases till now. Gurugram accounts for 51 cases and Faridabad 46 cases.

“We have not yet received any response from the Delhi government on the issue till now. But the police deployment has increased at the border and checking will be increased,” Vij said.

Mohammad Akil, the commissioner of Gurugram Police, said that the department had deployed 630 personnel at the 11 border points with Delhi. “The personnel have been directed to check each and every vehicle and to ensure no one enters the city casually. If anyone is found to have a fever, they will not be allowed to cross the border, despite having permission,” he said.

Around 5,200 police personnel are deployed on Covid-19 duty across the city, in three shifts.

Faridabad has sealed the borders with Delhi, after two cases, including that of a 50-year-old chief executive officer of a health institute in Delhi, a resident of Sector 28, were traced to Delhi. Four members of his family have been quarantined and isolated. He reported running a fever last week and has been admitted to the ESI Hospital in Faridabad since, the police said.

KK Rao, the commissioner of Faridabad Police, said, “The new cases are of those who had visited Delhi. So, we are taking precautionary measures to ensure that the infection does not spread,” he said.

The police said that people will not be allowed to cross the border for medical emergencies. “Those going to Delhi every day can shift there temporarily. They will not be allowed to move in and out of the city every day. Essential service vehicles will be allowed, but only those who have valid permission. All drivers have to necessarily undergo Covid-19 test to ensure they are safe. Their test reports will be checked before allowing them to enter the city,” Rao said.