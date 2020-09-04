GMDA installs meters in six sectors in Gurugram to keep an eye on water theft

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has begun a pilot project to track real-time water supply from the Basai water treatment plant to six sectors in the city. As part of this project, the authority is planning to link at least 38 connections in these sectors to the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) of the GMDA in Sector 44 using a GIS-based surveillance system, said officials on Friday.

As per GMDA officials, the areas covered in the project include sectors 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and Palam Vihar.

Last week, the authority also installed electromagnetic flow meters, level indicators and actuators — devices used to monitor and control water flow — at all the 38 points covered under the project. With these devices, GMDA aims to curb water theft in the city that leads to heavy revenue losses for the authority, said the officials.

Pradeep Kumar, chief engineer GMDA, said that the main purpose behind installing these new flow meters was to keep a check on water theft and to closely monitor the water supply in these areas. “We also receive false complaints from consumers about not receiving enough water supply. There have been cases where consumers have made false complaints to avoid paying the water bills. We can now monitor the exact flow of water, consumption, and storage,” he said.

GMDA officials also said that all the 38 connections will shortly be connected to the ICCC and will be monitored regularly to understand the consumption pattern of water by the consumer.

Last year, a tender, worth ₹16 crore, was floated to connect 546 connections across the city. Out of these 38 connections are a part of the pilot project, the cost of which is₹1.5 crore.

SPS Rana, consultant to GMDA, said the entire process of installing the electromagnetic flow meters, keeping a track of their readings, and sending the live feed to the ICCC will be monitored for three months. Once the pilot project is successful, it will be implemented across the city and all the 546 connections will be linked to the ICCC.

Rana also said that a survey was carried out in these sectors to check the water flow, storage and consumption patterns, based on which the water connections linked to the ICCC will become operational. “The survey team checked the underground water capacity, how the flow meters would work, and how would they be connected to the ICCC. A ground report was prepared and submitted to the GMDA before the installation of these devices. The pilot project will be completed within three months. The project has been outsourced to a private company,” he said.

The electromagnetic flow meter will be monitored by officials through the ICCC dashboard. The meter will send the reading after every five minutes and the flow will be calculated based on the live feed. The level indicator will give information on the depth of the water at underground tanks, said officials.

Rana also said officials can watch all the connections from ICCC and anyone complaining about disruption in water supply can be tracked via a screen. Officials said the new system will resolve issues related to inflated water bills.