GMDA starts installing smart cameras to detect red light violations

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has started installing 315 red light violation detection (RLVD) cameras at 29 locations across the city, officials said on Saturday.

According to GMDA officials, the RLVD cameras will be placed atop traffic signals to capture the entire intersection or crossing and spot red-light violations. They further said that the cameras have been linked to the traffic signals, with light sensors detecting the changes.

The cameras will automatically turn on as soon as the traffic light turns red and subsequently, the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) will capture the image or the video of the number plate of the offenders’ vehicle and automatically send it to the centralised server at the traffic police tower in Sushant Lok-1 as well as the GMDA’s integrated command and control centre (ICCC) in Sector 44.

GMDA officials said that based on the image or video, the software will automatically generate an e-challan and send an SMS, along with the evidence, to the registered owners of the vehicles.

“At least 60 RLVD cameras have so far been installed. Work on installing the remaining cameras is ongoing and we are aiming at completing the project by mid-2021,” said Kapil Bardeja, chief executive officer (CEO) of Vehant Technologies, GMDA’s sub-contractor for the project.

The total cost of the project is Rs 60 crore and the 29 locations include Bakhtawar Chowk, Rezangla Chowk, MG Road, Galleria Market, Jharsa Chowk, Iffco Chowk, Huda City Centre, ABW Tower, Rajiv Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Bristol Chowk, Vatika Chowk, Signature Tower, Hero Honda Chowk, IMT Manesar Chowk, Atul Kataria Chowk, and Sector 55/56 crossing.

The GMDA’s Smart City advisor, who did not wish to be named, said that RLVD cameras are part of GMDA’s bigger objective of installing 2,000 smart cameras across the city. The official said that besides RLVD cameras, there are four other types of smart cameras.

“The RLVD and ANPR will be used for traffic violation purposes. Besides these, the GMDA is also installing fixed cameras which would be used for surveillance and artificial intelligence, Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras that will provide a 360-degree view of an important street or landmark, and dome cameras, which would be installed in specific public areas for face detection purposes,” the advisor said.

He said that in the first phase, the GMDA is looking to install 1,200 smart cameras at 222 locations and 800 cameras at 136 locations in the next phase. “We had carried out a survey and identified 358 locations falling under GMDA’s jurisdiction where smart cameras needed to be installed. Of the 358, we further identified 222 locations such as major road networks, flyovers, crossings, underpasses, and junctions where smart cameras need to be installed on priority. We are aiming to finish the first phase work by March 31 next year,” the advisor said.

Of the 1,200 smart cameras in the first phase, more than 700 have already been installed in the city, as per GMDA calculations.