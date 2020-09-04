GMDA starts supplying water to 15 developing sectors

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has recently started supplying water to 15 developing sectors, from sectors 81 to 95, bringing much relief to the residents who were dependent on water tankers till now.

Officials said two pipelines, spread over 80 km, have been laid down to supply water to the two sectors after the project had been delayed several times. “Water is being supplied from Chandu Budhera water treatment plant to these sectors and new pipelines, 1500 mm and 1600 mm in diameter, have been laid down for the purpose,” said SPS Rana, a consultant to GMDA.

The residents of new developing sectors were completely dependent on water tankers and not getting canal water.

Yashesh Yadav, a resident of Vatika India Next, a residential society in Sector 83, said that they were dependent on water tankers. “The quality of water was very poor and was not fit for consumption, but we were helpless. The water supplied by the tankers was a big safety hazard for the residents. With the GMDA water supply, we are at least getting quality water at home,” he said.

Vikshit Sharma, a Sector 82 resident, said many people in these sectors have spent a huge amount of money on water tankers even though the supply was irregular. “We had to wait for days to get water sometimes, and if anyone wanted urgently, they used to charge us extra ₹300,” he said.

Water supply in these 15 developing sectors was promised in March 2019, but the project missed several deadlines due to land acquisition issues and other hurdles. The deadline was first extended to March 2020 and then to July, 2010, but the supply was started only a few days ago, said officials.

Pradeep Kumar, chief engineer GMDA, said the demand for water supply could not be met earlier due to delay in the construction of railway culverts necessary for the pipelines to cross. “Now the Indian Railways has completed the work on the culverts and the two pipelines have been laid down, ” he said. “Our prime objective was to provide water to the residents, and to reduce their dependency on water tankers which was the only option for them,” he added.

Rana said that currently, the consumption in these 15 sectors is nearly 20 million liters daily (MLD), and it will be increased when needed.

GMDA officials said they have reached out to the developers in the sectors to take new water connections by applying on the GMDA website.