Government colleges conduct 2-day mock admission drill

With the online process for admission to undergraduate courses in government colleges expected to start by next week, colleges across the state carried out a two-day mock admission exercise to pre-empt potential errors. While the mock exercise was completed on Thursday, the final trial would take place on Friday.

In a directive shared with principals of all government colleges across the state on Tuesday, the department said that it had commissioned an admission portal for first-year admissions and the two-day mock drill was aimed at testing the portal for any technical glitches that might crop up. As part of the mock exercise, colleges tested the portal by filling in various entries with student data that was already available with colleges.

Pooja Khullar, principal of the Dronacharya Government College, said that each college in the state had been asked to carry out a mock online admission exercise. As part of the exercise, college teachers was asked to complete the admission process for 50 applicants by using already available information. “A mock exercise was carried out so that admissions can take place smoothly and students don’t have to face any difficulties. Due to the pandemic, the department wants to ensure that the entire process takes place online without any hassle, so that students are not required to visit colleges,” said Khullar. She added that a number of issues surfaced on Wednesday and feedback pertaining to these glitches was sent to a team for resolution. “Teachers from commerce, arts, and science streams were put in charge to check for problem areas and make recommendations for improvements,” said Khullar.

Unlike last year, the higher education department has not roped in a private agency for admission this time. Satyamanyu Yadav, principal of Government College in Sector 9, said that the department was handling the complete admission process through the National Informatics Centre (NIC). “Private agencies are not involved in the admission process this time. The NIC has developed the portal, which is being tested. The mock drill is over for now and all the problems notified by us will be taken up and resolved after which a final trial will take place on Friday,” said Yadav. He said that the admission schedule is expected to be out by next week, once the final trial is complete.

Centralised admissions for government colleges across the state are regulated by the department of higher education. The admission process usually starts in June every year with classes beginning in August. In view of the pandemic, the process has been delayed this year. Yadav said that the new online portal would be seeking exhaustive information from the students so that details shared can be used in the future as well. “Every year, scholarship forms are filled separately. This time, there is a possibility that the information sought from students during the admission process will be used in the future since uncertainty continues to prevail due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The department doesn’t want students to make unnecessary visits to colleges,” said Yadav.