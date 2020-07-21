Government colleges in Gurugram await clarity on admissions

Government colleges in the district are yet to receive any guidelines on the admission process for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses for the next academic session, although according to officials of the higher education department, the admission process, which has been delayed this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, might start by the first week of August.

While the city-based Gurugram University and some private universities have initiated their admission process last week, state government colleges said that they were still awaiting guidelines to be issued by the department of higher education and are receiving inquiries from anxious students who are slated to take admissions this year. The admission process to colleges usually starts in June every year with classes beginning in August.

Centralised admissions for colleges across the state are regulated by the department of higher education. There are seven government colleges in the district in addition to Gurugram University that offer both UG and PG courses.

Pooja Khullar, principal, Dronacharya Government College, said that the college was awaiting directions from the directorate of education regarding the admissions process. “There has been no update on the admission front so far but we are expecting the admission portal to be open within the next few weeks. We have been receiving many calls from parents and students who wish to apply since the admission process in other universities and some private colleges have already started,” said Khullar. She said that the college had written to the higher education department, seeking guidelines on the admission process but had not received any response so far.

Vijay Adlakha, principal of Government Girls College, Sector 14, said that initially, the plan was to begin registration of students from July 16 but the process has been delayed. “I have been receiving a lot of queries from students inquiring about the admission process. We share whatever information we can to the best of our knowledge. We expect the admission process to start soon,” said Adlakha.

Satyamanyu Yadav, principal of Government College in Sector 9, said that one of the factors behind the delay in the admission process was the ambiguity surrounding the terminal examinations of students in the final year. “The UGC has said that examinations need to be conducted for final-year students. These exams need to be conducted by September as mandated by the UGC. We expect the admission process to conclude by then. The admission portal, however, will stay open for at least a month and students will have sufficient time to apply. They need not worry,” said Yadav.

Hemant Verma, deputy director, higher education department, said that the admission process this year has been delayed this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.“The admission process is yet to start for this year. Due to Covid-19 and the ensuing lockdown, the admission cycle got delayed this year. Colleges are shut and results are also yet to be declared. We don’t want students to come out of their homes yet. However, we are hoping to start the admission process by the first week of August,” said Verma

For several college aspirants, however, the uncertainty surrounding the process is proving to be worrisome. Kajal, who recently graduated high school, said that the uncertainty surrounding the admission process was worrying for prospective applicants like her. “Other colleges and universities have started their admission process whereas there is no update about government colleges in the city. I am not sure if I should apply elsewhere or wait for the admission process to start. Applying to multiple colleges as a safety net is also not feasible. Most colleges have a registration fee ranging from ₹500-₹1,000,” said Kajal.