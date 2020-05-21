Sections
Government schools to open for administrative work, SOP issued

The directorate of education on Thursday released the standard operating procedure (SOP) for government schools which are now allowed to open to carry administrative work.According to the...

Updated: May 21, 2020 22:39 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The directorate of education on Thursday released the standard operating procedure (SOP) for government schools which are now allowed to open to carry administrative work.

According to the guidelines issued to all district education officers and school principals on Thursday, all administrative work needs to be done within the usual school timings while complying with physical distancing norms. Parents who might visit schools with admission-related queries also need to be given an audience to while abiding by social distancing rules. All employees reporting to work are mandatorily required to wear masks and wash hands with soap or use hand sanitiser.

School principals have been allowed to call any teacher for work related to admissions, distribution of books, mid-day meals, among others. Teachers with disabilities, pregnant teachers, and those suffering from chronic ailments will be excused for absence. Schools heads have also been asked to ensure that school premises are sanitised and office furniture is disinfected before the resumption of work.

Schools have also been asked to convene the first meeting of the school management committee within the first week of opening. Strategies pertaining to the admission process and minimising dropout rates will be discussed during the meeting.



