Govt advises people to stay indoors, wear warm clothes as cold wave persists

Due to the prevailing cold wave conditions, the state government on Thursday issued an advisory, recommending people to stay indoors as much as possible and wear adequate clothing to prevent heat loss.

The revenue and disaster management department issued the advisory, as Gurugram’s minimum temperature dipped to 4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, and the maximum temperature being recorded at 14.6 degrees Celsius. Both the readings were taken from the Palam observatory as the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) automatic weather station did not record the temperatures.

Residents have been advised to eat healthy foods and drink non-alcoholic beverages to avoid dehydration. They have also been asked to ensure that they have access to emergency supplies in the likelihood of a power outage, track weather-related information via media and social media channels, and check on elderly neighbours who might be living alone.

The Palam observatory, according to the MeT department officials, gives a fairly accurate reading of the city’s weather.

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of the city and parts of Haryana over the next 24 hours, after which the cold wave conditions are likely to abate from the region, the IMD said on Thursday.

As per the IMD’s weekly forecast, light rain and thundershowers are likely on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 18 degrees Celsius and four degrees Celsius respectively, as per the IMD’s weekly forecast.

Air quality in the city entered the very poor category of the air quality index (AQI) on Thursday, with an AQI value of 317 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily bulletin. This was up from 227 (indicating poor air) the previous day. Deterioration in pollution levels was witnessed across Delhi-NCR due to a continuing dip in temperature, with wind speeds falling and subsequently, allowing pollutants, especially particulate matter, to accumulate close to the surface.

Manesar remained the least polluted among major NCR cities, and the only one to record poor air on Thursday, with an AQI of 252. Meanwhile, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Greater Noida all recorded AQIs in the upper-end of the very poor category.

As per the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, “Air quality is likely to deteriorate but remain in the very poor category on 31.12.2020 and reach in the upper-end of very poor category on 01.01.2021 owing to extremely unfavourable ventilation conditions for dispersion of pollutants. The air quality is likely to improve significantly on 02.01.2021 and reach the lower end of very poor category.”