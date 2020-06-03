Sections
Home / Gurugram / Govt allows sports complexes, stadiums with safeguards

Govt allows sports complexes, stadiums with safeguards

The state government on Wednesday allowed athletes to train and take part in other related activities in sports complexes and stadia across Haryana, while strictly adhering to the standard...

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 23:20 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The state government on Wednesday allowed athletes to train and take part in other related activities in sports complexes and stadia across Haryana, while strictly adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the Central government for the containment of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

A spokesperson of the sports and youth affairs department said that trainees shall be allowed to train/practice between 5am and 9pm.

“Gymnasiums and swimming pools at these complexes will not be allowed to reopen in any circumstances. Trainers and coaches need to take heat conditions into account when designing a training programme,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further said that neither spectators nor any event/function will be allowed in sports stadia/ complexes until further directions.



The government also directed district sports and youth affairs officers to ensure that social distancing is followed at sports venues under their jurisdiction. Sanitiser should be made available at every place as per requirements and all officers, trainers and trainees should wear masks. The spokesperson further said that officers concerned have been asked to ensure strict compliance of these guidelines.

Raj Yadav, district sports officer, Gurugram, said that the Nehru Sports Stadium in the city was reopened earlier on May 21 with restrictions. But a Covid-19 case was reported and the stadium had to be closed as a preventive measure. “The stadium will be opened next Monday. All measures pertaining to social distancing will be practised,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Oppn slams Khattar govt on Covid data mismatch
Jun 04, 2020 01:21 IST
Early sown paddy destroyed in Karnal
Jun 04, 2020 01:20 IST
Kamaldeep Goyal is Yamunanagar SP
Jun 04, 2020 01:18 IST
Kaithal liquor vend fire: Two arrested on murder charges
Jun 04, 2020 01:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.