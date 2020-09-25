Gurugram: 28K apply for admission to UG courses in govt colleges

The state higher education department on Thursday closed the registration process for admission to undergraduate courses with roughly 28,000 aspirants submitting admission forms to four government colleges in the city.

Approximately 10,006 students registered for admission at Dronacharya Government College whereas the newly established Government Girls College in Sector 51 received only 327 applications for two courses.

Pooja Khullar, principal of the Dronacharya Government College, said that the college had received 10,006 registrations across 14 courses. The colleges received the highest number of applications for BA and BCom courses respectively. “The deadline for submission of forms was extended till September 24. With the registration process being closed, we can now proceed with the verification of submitted forms. The team of nodal admission officers for city-based colleges has received directions regarding the verification process on the basis of which objections raised by students will be resolved,” said Khullar. The college has a total of 2,900 seats for all UG courses.

Gyan Devi, the nodal admission officer for Government Girls College in Sector 14, said that the college had received over 8,000 applications for 2,400 seats across all 15 courses the college was offering. The highest number of applications were submitted for BA and BCom courses.

Satyamanyu Yadav, principal of Government College in Sector 9, said that due to the changes in the admission schedule, the college was expecting classes for first-year students to start by October, once the verification process has been completed. “We have received around 9,161 forms for the nine courses we offer. The total seats across all courses are 1,110. Following the trend of the past many years, BA and BCom received the highest number of applications,” said Yadav.

As per the revised admission schedule, the verification of the submitted admission forms will continue till September 27 after which the first merit list will be declared on October 1. The remaining admission schedule has been tweaked and the first merit list is expected to be out on October 1.

Earlier this week, the education department had also sought feedback from colleges for initiating guidance visits for a second- and third-year​ students. However, colleges said that they were waiting for the admission process and final-year examinations to be completed before they could proceed.