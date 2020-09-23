Gurugram: 38 villages oppose being brought under MCG’s jurisdiction, to hold protests

Residents of 38 villages in the district — that are proposed to be brought under MCG’s jurisdiction — have opposed the move and said that they will stage a protest against it on Thursday. T

he members of a joint action committee of 38 villages on Wednesday said that 80 per cent land in these villages was still agricultural and there was no reason to bring them under the jurisdiction of an urban local body as the people were satisfied under the Panchayati Raj system.

As per the committee, the 38 villages proposed to be brought under MCG are located in Gurugram, Sohna and Farruknagar tehsils. Twenty-seven of these villages are in Gurugram, seven in Sohna and four in Farruknagar block. These villages have about 3 to 4 lakh population living in them and the panchayats also have sufficient amount of funds with them, members said.

“A large number of people will gather at Zila Parishad office on Thursday morning and then go to the mini-secretariat to submit a memorandum of our demands to the deputy commissioner. This transfer to MCG will be opposed strongly as this step is not in the interest of local people,” said Virender Singh ‘biru sarpanch’, while addressing a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

The members of the committee alleged that condition of villages, which had come under the jurisdiction of MCG after it came the corporation was formed in 2009, was pathetic. “Around 40 villages went to MCG and lost their land and their funds available with the panchayat. It seems the current government is also eyeing around 7,000 acres of land and over Rs 900 crore, which is currently held by the 38 panchayats,” said Sunder Lal Yadav, sarpanch, Sikanderpur Barha and also the president of district sarpanch association.

The members of joint action committee also said that the panchayats in these villages have constructed public health centres, schools, chaupals and other community facilities and they apprehended that a takeover by MCG will downgrade the existing facilities, as had been the experience in several villages earlier.

“We have been warned by sarpanches and residents of villages, which are currently under MCG, to fight against this move as it will damage the existing ecosystem, which is serving us well,” said Yadav.

The committee members said they would approach MP Rao Inderjit Singh, and MLAs of Gurugram district to seek support for their demand and to ensure that government does not take this decision forward.

Gurugram Mayor Madhu Azad —when asked about the opposition to the proposed extension — said that this proposal has been made by the government and the house was informed regarding this in the last meeting. “We have not received any memorandum or met any delegation in this matter till now. However, if people of these villages have reservations regarding extension of jurisdiction then we will certainly consider it and take up the matter with higher authorities and the chief minister,” said Azad. She, however, said that extension of municipal limits was a gradual process and it happens over time.