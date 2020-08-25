Gurugram: 45-year-old man dies after being run over by unidentified vehicle

A 45-year-old man was killed after an unidentified vehicle ran over him near Krishna Chowk in Sector 22A on Sunday, the police said. An FIR has been registered against the unidentified driver who fled from the spot.

The deceased, Kalu Ram, worked as a daily wage labourer and was from Salapur Khera in Delhi.

According to the police, the incident was reported around 3pm when the police control room received information about a dead body lying on the road near a farmhouse, about 100 metres from Krishna Chowk. A police team from Palam Vihar police station was subsequently sent to the spot.

The police said a preliminary probe suggested that the victim had died on the spot from the injuries suffered in the accident, and the driver had fled the spot.

Victim’s son, Satish, 22, said, “As per his routine, my father had left for work in Palam Vihar at 9am. He used to return home on foot in the evening. Around 3pm, we received information from the police that an unidentified vehicle had hit him while he was returning from work.”

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “The driver of the vehicle is yet to be identified. We are checking the footage from CCTV cameras in the area and also taking the assistance of regional transport authority officials to identify the suspect.”

A case was registered against the unidentified driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Palam Vihar police station, said the police.