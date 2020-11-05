Gurugram admin designates eight spots to burst crackers

Bursting of firecrackers in Gurugram can take place only at eight designated spots on November 14, the day of Diwali, as per an order issued by the district administration on Thursday.

In an earlier order this week, the administration had allowed bursting of only green crackers between 8pm and 10pm on Diwali.

In Thursday’s order, deputy commissioner Amit Khatri said the bursting of green crackers is prohibited on other days, pre- and post-Diwali. On the day of festival, designated places – Huda ground in sector 29, Beriwala Bagh near Mini Secretariat (Rajiv Chowk), Huda ground in sector 5, Devi Lal Stadium, Sohna, Huda ground in sector 1 (Pataudi), City Centre near Bhaktawar Singh Chowk in sector 47, open space near Aggarwal Dharamshala in Hailey Mandi and old Ramlila ground in Farrukhnagar – can be used for bursting firecrackers.

Officials of the district administration privy to the matter said that these areas are mostly huge open grounds where many people can be accommodated. “It is possible in these areas to maintain social distancing at the time of Covid-19,” said an official, who preferred not to be named. According to him, it would be difficult to keep a check in condominiums and other residential societies if people burst crackers.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram police have directed senior officials to hold a meeting with the resident welfare associations (RWAa) and NGOs to make people aware of the government order and refrain from bursting crackers.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said, “SHOs of different areas have been directed to remain vigilant and take action against people if found violating rules. They will be meeting RWAs and NGOs before Diwali to work on enforcement.”

As per the order, in case any violation is found, SHO of the police station of the area shall be held personally liable for the violation.

On the other hand, residents said that it would be impossible to implement the order. Dhruv Bansal, spokesperson of Gurgaon Citizen Council, an umbrella body of RWAs in the city, said, “The order indirectly gives relaxation to burst crackers. It is not possible to keep a check in every nook and corner of the city, or inside residential societies. Due to Covid-19, it is difficult to predict that how many people would go to the designated spots to celebrate Diwali. For people it would be difficult to even follow the time restriction. Still, with our teams and help of NGOs, we will create awareness.”