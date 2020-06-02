Gurugram admin divides district into seven zones to handle surge in Covid-19 cases; tally crosses 1,000-mark

The administration on Tuesday divided the district into seven zones in a bid to tackle the rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). With Covid-19 cases crossing 1,000 on Tuesday, senior officials said that dividing the district into separate zones would streamline the process of handling new coronavirus cases being reported from different containment areas. The officials said the division will also help in increasing surveillance and contain the spread of the disease.

“We are following a multi-pronged approach. The district has been divided into seven zones, including five zones in Gurugram city and two in Sohna and Pataudi blocks. Each zone will have several containment areas where Covid-19 cases have been detected. District administration and health department officials have been designated as nodal officers to look after the management of each of these seven zones,” said Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner. Currently, there are 63 containment zones in the district.

With 160 new Covid-19 cases reported on Tuesday, the total count of persons infected with Sars-CoV-2 virus has reached 1,063. Since May 26, cases in Gurugram have increased by more than 200%. The city saw a huge spike on May 28 when 68 cases were reported, followed by 115 cases on May 29, 157 on May 30, 97 cases on May 31, and 129 on June 1.

Under the administration’s new plan, a separate control room would be set up at the civil surgeon’s office from where data on Covid-19 positive cases will be shared with the nodal officer each new zones.

Dr Asruddin, director, health services (training), who has been deputed to monitor the situation in Gurugram and neighbouring Faridabad for a week, said, “At the control room level, the positive cases will be segregated based on the new zones and the containment areas in these zones. The nodal officer will coordinate with the health team of the Urban Primary Health Centre (PHC) or Community Health Centre (CHC) of the respective area to reach to the affected patient at the earliest.” He added that the health team will suggest home isolation or hospitalisation based on the health condition of the patient.

According to state health officials, earlier the number of cases reported in the city were fewer, and hence only the district health department was engaged in dealing with them. “It is now important to streamline the internal process to avoid any delay in reaching out to the positive patients and prevent the infection from spreading,” said Dr Asruddin.

The administration is also concerned about the alleged delay in sharing of Covid-19 test reports by private labs in the city which, officials said, hampers the surveillance of the positive patients. To address the issue, Dr Asruddin said, the state government is planning to start a Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test facility in Gurugram soon. “We are in the process of establishing the lab so that two to three days are not wasted in waiting for the report. With the new lab, the results can be delivered within 10-12 hours,” he said.

Acknowledging that the cases will continue to surge in the city, Rajeev Arora, additional chief secretary, health department, said, “After the relaxations under phase 4 of the nationwide lockdown, the public movement has led to the intermingling of infected and non-infected persons. After May 26, there has been a spurt in cases as many people have started developing Covid-19 symptoms.”

Arora, however, said that majority of the cases are asymptomatic and do not require immediate critical care. “We have already started self-paid and government-paid isolation facilities in different hotels in the city and many asymptomatic patients are getting admitted there. Asymptomatic cases are also being discharged after 10 days to accommodate new patients.”

DC Khatri said residents should not panic as the administration is strengthening government health facilities to provide treatment to critical patients. According to him, an epidemiological plan is being prepared to project future cases so that suitable action can be taken accordingly.