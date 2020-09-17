Gurugram: Affordable housing scheme extended to Vatsal Valley

Home buyers in Gurugram can now buy affordable plots at Vatsal Valley, earlier known as Gual Pahari, on the Gurugram-Faridabad road as the government has extended the Deen Dyal Jan Awas Yojana Affordable (DDJAY) Plot policy, 2016 to this area. Under this scheme, developers can offer plots of 80 square metres (sqm) to 150 sqm.

Buyers can also get independent floors registered even for plots of size 80 sq metres, which reduces the cost of a unit, said a developer. Four floors along with a stilt can be constructed as per the latest government norms, he added.

As per the Vatsal Valley (Gual Pahari) final development plan, the proposed land use has earmarked 75 hectares for residential use, 55 hectares for transport and communication, 30 hectares for public utilities, 153 hectares for public and semi-public uses, 45 hectares for open spaces and 16.45 hectares for special economic zone (SEZ) and 28 hectares for Abadi village.

Pradeep Agarwal, managing director of affordable housing company Signature Developers, said that extension of this scheme to Vatsal Valley will further open avenues for home buyers from the middle.class.

“The plots of small sizes can be sold for lesser price under this scheme and there are many takers for such.projects. Projects under this DDJAY have been launched in Sohna and met with good interest,” he added.

Earlier this scheme was meant for low and medium potential urban areas but it was extended to high potential zones such as Sohna and Gurugram keeping in view the interest shown by buyers in affordable group housing projects. “A large number of developers have shown interest in projects under this scheme in Sohna, Gurugram and Manesar. There is a strong demand for affordable group housing and affordable plots and we are hopuful that many companies would come for such projects in Vatsal Valley and all other areas in the district,” said RS Bhath, district town planner, Gurugram.

Makrand Pandurang, director, town and country planning department district said that extension of DDJAY to Vatsal Valley will help more people get affordable housing and will also curb the illegal colonisation of agricultural land. The department is also extending this scheme to all urban areas. “The companies interested in developing such projects can apply online and they can come to the department for any query and assistance,” he said.

The notification issued by director, town and country planning on September 14 states,” The Haryana government has extended the Deen Dyal Jan Awas Yojana of 2016 to Vatsal Valley earlier known as Gual Pahari. The interested companies/ parties and individuals can submit the applications under DDJAY through online portal on any working day within next 30 days.”

Ashok Yadav, a real estate dealer said, “Government should facilitate such projects so that end user can buy such plots with ease” he said.

DTCP officials said that the Haryana government had also amended the DDJAY in July whereby the upper limit of 15 acres for grant of license was waived but subject to 40 per cent net planned area in a given residential sector. The minimum area required for a license in Gurugram Manesar residential complex was also reduced to 5 acres.