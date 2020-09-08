Gurugram: Cap on guests is making weddings unprofitable, say banquet hall owners

After several attempts at booking a banquet hall for his wedding in December failed, Gaurav Sharma had to ask a friend to let him use his farmhouse outside the city instead.

“I tried a lot of numbers of banquet halls that were given online but most did not even answer their phones,” said Sharma, a resident of sector 45. “Of the three that did take my calls, two said they were closed for business, and the third quoted a price of ₹7-8 lakh, claiming that he had to recuperate his losses in the last five months. It made no sense for me to pay such a high cost for a small wedding,” said Sharma.

The city has 72 banquet halls and its owners say that the cap on the number of guests has made resuming operations unfeasible for them. From a total clampdown on weddings when the national lockdown was announced on March 22, to allowing an even with a 50 guest limit from May 23, and now a guest limit of 100 from September 21, the wedding venue business has suffered.

“I haven’t opened my banquet hall for bookings yet. With the limitation of 100 guests, it is simply not feasible. My running costs would be nearly double than my earnings under the current scenario,” said Virender Yadav, an owner of a banquet hall on Old Delhi Gurgaon Road.

Banquet halls provide a wedding with every paraphernalia that goes with it -- from lighting, sound system and food , among others. And while there were 30,000 weddings annually at these venues, this year it fell to almost zero since March.

Hall owners say that the government should adjust the guest limit depending on the size of the venue.

“I had initially planned on reopening and received a few enquires as well. However, when people came to my venue, they realised that it was far too big, designed to host almost 1200 people. Further, the prices I was charging to recover the costs and make a marginal profit, was much higher than they were willing to pay for such a small guest list. Hence, I have closed my hall for bookings temporarily,” said Neeraj Verma, owner of a banquet hall on Carterpuri road.

Anil Rao, president of Haryana Party Lawns Association that has all banquet hall members in Gurugram registered with it, said that most owners were charging between ₹4-8 lakh. He admitted that such pricing would not be attractive for most people when an independent farmhouse or community centre come at half that price.

“The problem in Gurugram is that most banquet halls are large, designed to host a minimum of 500 people and a maximum of around 1,500.” said Rao. “So, when people come with requests, most banquet hall owners decline, while some charge a hefty amount for it.”

Rao hopes the situation would improve in a month’s time, when wedding bookings for the “auspicious period” of November 25-December 12.

“We are hoping that by next month, the government will allow us to host more guests or changes the cap depending on the space of a banquet hall,” said Rao.

Rao said that in the interim, banquet hall owners and association members are figuring out ways to conduct smaller weddings, if there is no change in the government’s stance.

“We are also making preparations for that scenario, which we think is the “worst-case”,” he said. “We are planning on leasing banquet halls for a 12-hour period where two sets of guests can be staggered between the day and night events. For hosting two events in short-time, we would need to be certain that we have all adequate disinfection and sanitisation resources as well as staff and other arrangements.”

BOX: Key details

100- the total number of guests allowed in a wedding from September 21 onwards

72- the total number of registered banquet halls in the city

Rs 4-8 lakh- the cost for hosting a 100-capped wedding