Gurugram case fatality rate now stands at less than 1%

Despite a steady increase in Covid-19 cases over the past three weeks, the district’s mortality rate on Friday dipped below 1% for the first time in at least three months. With 143 deaths (against a total tally of 14,584 reported infections), Gurugram’s mortality rate on Friday stood at 0.98%.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer (CMO), Gururgam, said, “It is only natural that the more we test, the more the mortality rate will fall. In any case, the case fatality rate is not an accurate yardstick of Covid-19’s deadliness, it is a function of testing. Even so, it is a positive development that less than 1% of the cases have turned out to be fatal. The credit goes to our rapid response teams that are monitoring the health of patients in home isolation, with the help of pulse oximeters to detect worsening symptoms. Pulse oximeters can detect the oxygen saturation level in blood. Further, five months into the pandemic, treatment protocols have also improved and have helped to reduce mortality.” With tests set to touch as many as 5,000 samples per day in the coming weeks, the mortality rate may dip even further, said Yadav.

Experts too agreed with the opinion of the chief medical officer. “We already know that Covid-19 seems to be less deadly in India than elsewhere, for reasons that are still being investigated. But with an increase in testing, both mortality rate and recovery rate are affected. While a mortality rate of under 1% is reassuring, it only tells us about the extent of testing. The real measure of Covid-19’s mortality will come from looking at Gurgaon’s infection fatality rate, for which seroprevalence data can be used,” said Dr Rajesh Kumar, epidemiologist and former professor of community medicine, PGIMER.

Of the 143 Covid deaths noted in Gurugram so far, 83 were among those aged 60 and above. However, only 1,422 reported cases belong in this age bracket. Another 42 deaths were reported in the 40-60 age bracket (as against 3,816 reported infections in the same age group). The largest number of reported infections were in the 20-40 age group (7,779), but there were only 18 deaths among this age group. Meanwhile, no deaths were reported out of 1,568 Covid-19 patients, who were between 0-20 years old, health department data shows.

Meanwhile, with 289 new cases confirmed on Friday, the total number of active cases reached 2,040. The total number of active cases had last crossed 2,000 in the first week of June. Thereafter till mid-July, it fluctuated between 1,500 to 1,000 at a daily growth rate of 2.6% to 1.7%. Presently, the total count of infected persons stands at 14,4584.

Out of 2,040 active cases, 1,820 are in home isolation, 21 in Covid Care Centres and 199 in various hospitals of the city. Till now, 143 have succumbed to the illness, with three deaths being reported on Friday.