Gurugram: Cinemas, multiplexes allowed to resume operations from October 15

Almost seven months after they were shut to prevent the spread of Covid-19, cinemas and multiplexes in Gurugram would be allowed to open from October 15 onwards, the district administration said on Friday. An order issued by deputy commissioner, Gurugram, stated that cinemas, theatres and multiplexes will be allowed to open with 50 percent seating capacity in areas outside containment zone in accordance with the Centre’s guidelines for Unlock 5 that were issued on September 30.

The order of the district administration stated that the standard operating procedures(SOPs) for the reopening of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes will be issued by the union ministry of information and broadcasting.

The administration has also allowed entertainment parks to resume operations after October 15. For such establishments, SOPs will be issued by the ministry of health and family welfare, the order stated.

The opening of cinema halls and multiplexes is being seen as a positive development by mall operators, who said that this was another indication that situation was moving towards normalcy. “PVR Cinemas operate from Ambience Malls and we have made all arrangements for following the safety protocols in multiplexes. All norms pertaining to social distancing, such as 50 percent occupancy of seats will be followed strictly,” said Vijay Aima, vice president, Ambience Mall.

Majority of malls in the city have multiplexes and these were the preferred hub for entertainment for the residents before the onset of Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement released by PVR Cinemas on Twitter on Friday said, “Social distancing will be maintained between seats, regular sanitisation of audis between shows, contactless food purchases and similar measures would be taken for a safe experience of moviegoers.”

Owners of single screen cinemas, which mostly cater to blue-collar workers, who migrated in large numbers during the lockdown, said that resuming operations will help their employees get back on feet. “We have a capacity of around 500 seats and our theatre is large enough to ensure social distancing. Only 20 per cent of our seats usually got filled even prior to the pandemic and this will ensure safety of patrons. Right now our priority is to get the theatre cleaned, sanitised and make it ready for operations from October 15,” said Bhanu Pratap Singh, manager, Raj Cinema, which is located on Old Delhi-Gurgaon road.

Meanwhile, the directions issued by district administration further said that social, academic, sports entertainment, cultural, religious and political functions will be allowed beyond the limit of 100 persons from October 15 onwards, outside the containment zones.

As per the directions, in closed spaces, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons. And all social distancing norms should be followed, it said.

The swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons will be permitted to open from October 15 for which the SOP will be issued later. The district administration will also allow business to business (B2B) exhibitions in open areas, the order said.

A spokesperson from the district administration said that the guidelines issued on Friday are in line with directions issued by ministry of home affairs. “The implementation would be based on the standard operating procedures issued by various Central ministries,” he said.