Gurugram conducts over 91,000 tests per million population, highest in the state

The Gurugram health department has conducted the highest number of tests per million population among all districts in the state, indicating the wide testing net cast for detecting Covid-19 infections, officials said.

With a total of 129,075 samples tested so far for SARS-CoV-2 virus, the tests per million for Gurugram has reached 91,860, health officials added. Experts say higher number of tests per million is helpful in monitoring the infection and reducing the overall positivity rate.

Data also shows that Gurugram’s tests per million is higher than Delhi’s 64,412 (on Tuesday) but less than Goa which stands at 94,773.

At the state level, Faridabad — which has the highest number of coronavirus cases — has done over 50,000 tests per million population and stands second in terms of testing on the list.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said, “Within a week’s time, Gurugram will be crossing 100,000 tests per million, the highest among all the districts in the state, and probably across the country.”

Experts too dubbed the feat as remarkable for Gurugram. Dr Rajib Dasgupta, chairperson, Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), said, “The tests per million indicate how widely Covid-19 tests are being made accessible to the masses. It highlights the overall capacity of testing. Going by the data, Gurugram tests per million population is five times more than the national average.”

To closely monitor the epidemic, the testing data should have details as to where the tests have been widely conducted. “Scientifically, the tests per million comprise testing of samples collected from hospitals, containment zones and overall general population. The data on tests per million population is useful in monitoring the prevalence of infection if it gives details on these three aspects,” said Dasgupta.

Otherwise, these are just cumulative numbers which are least helpful, added Dr Sanjay K Rai, professor, centre for community medicine, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. “Tests per million population has nothing to do with the overall population of any district or state. But it is significant only when looked from a broader perspective by taking positivity rate or total number of positive cases detected into account,” said Rai.

“To see the progression of the disease, weekly data on tests per million and positivity rate has to analysed to derive conclusions instead of the cumulative numbers,” said Rai.

According to him, Gurugram and Delhi are almost at the same pace in terms of positivity rate. Currently, Delhi’s positivity rate is 5.7%, while Gurugram stands at 7.5%. “The tests per million will continue to rise as testing is increasing. By simply doing random tests, numbers will keep on adding. The impact can be seen only if positivity rate declines,” said Rai.

On this CMO Yadav, said, “Until the current test positivity rate of 7.5% reduces to 5% — the international standard set by the World Health Organisation for keeping Covid-19 infection under control — the department will continue to do more than 2,000 tests per day.” Gurugram is conducting both antigen detection and gold-standard RT-PCR based testing to identify new cases.

He added that only after the positivity reduces to less than 5%, the number of tests conducted in a day will slow down to 700. “If the positivity rate is further reduced to 3% then only those people who are reporting of symptoms or others who need to be tested, only their samples will be taken,” said Yadav.