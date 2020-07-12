Gurugram: Covid-19 case tally at 6,748, highest in Haryana state

On Saturday the district had 170 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total count of cases to 6,748, out of which 1,036 are active cases, and 5608 have recovered till now.

In the last 10 days (July 1- 10) there were 1,231 new Covid-19 cases, an 18.4% rise from that of the previous 10 days (June 21-30) when it was 1040. Before that it was 1761 (June 11-20), 1772 (June 1-10_ and 535 (May 22 to 31).

Gurugram currently has the highest number of cases among the 22 districts in Haryana.

The health department and district administration officials attribute the latest spike to increased testing.

Dr. Virender Yadav, chief medical officer of the district, said, “The cases will continue to emerge as more testing is done through rapid antigen kits and reverse transcription -polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR). But at the same time, recovery rate is almost 83%. The city’s current positivity rate is 11%. Ideally, it should be around 5% as per the World Health Organization ( WHO), but through our interventions in large outbreak areas and containment zones, we are trying for 8% to 10%.”

Experts who have been monitoring Gurugram and state Covid-19 data said that the spike is due to unchecked transmission of the Sars-CoV-2 infection.

“In the last 10 days, Gurugram saw 18.4% rise in the coronavirus cases detected in the city, when compared to the data of the previous 10 days from June 21 to 30. More testing leads to higher detection of so far undetected infection in the community. But at the same time it also points at the unchecked transmission of the coronavirus among susceptible hosts. Tests are detecting only a portion of such infected lot,” said Dheeraj Singh, data scientist who has been monitoring district’s Covid-19 data.

The total count of the coronavirus cases has crossed the mark of 20,000 in the state to record 20,582 with 648 new cases. Out of these, 4891 are active cases, while 15,394 have been discharged, according to the state bulletin. The Covid-19 death toll in the state stood at 297, out of which 104 are reported alone in Gurugram.