Sections
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram: Doctor falls from eighth floor of his apartment, dies

Gurugram: Doctor falls from eighth floor of his apartment, dies

A 39-year-old doctor working with a private hospital died after falling from the eighth floor of his apartment in sector 47 on Tuesday morning. Police have recovered a note,...

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 00:05 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 39-year-old doctor working with a private hospital died after falling from the eighth floor of his apartment in sector 47 on Tuesday morning.

Police have recovered a note, purportedly written by the distressed victim, that held no one was responsible for incident.

Police said a few minutes before his death, he had spoken to his wife over the phone.

A police official, privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “After the call, his wife, who was in Noida, informed the Gurugram police control room at about 3.30am, following which a police team rushed to the spot. By the time the police reached his house, he was found dead.”



Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Sadar, said, “We have informed his family and they are on their way to Gurugram. Any further probe will be initiated after the family’s statement is recorded.”

Police said his body has been kept in the mortuary and the post-mortem would be conducted after his family reaches Gurugram.

Gurugram does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Current state of Indian economy: The good, the bad and the ugly
Sep 01, 2020 21:52 IST
Lt Gen Bajwa will explain, says Imran Khan’s minister after corruption scandal hits home
Sep 01, 2020 21:01 IST
India says China ‘engaged in provocative military maneuvers’ in Ladakh
Sep 01, 2020 21:20 IST
India ready to sign trade deal, says US to take final call
Sep 01, 2020 21:42 IST

latest news

90% of those killed by Covid in India are older than 40, 69% are men
Sep 02, 2020 00:03 IST
Active Covid-19 cases in Gurugram more than 1,000
Sep 02, 2020 00:03 IST
FB biased against right wing: Prasad
Sep 02, 2020 00:03 IST
Day 1 of JEE Main: Exam centres allotted too far, say candidates in Chandigarh
Sep 02, 2020 00:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.