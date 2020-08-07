Sections
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram doubling rate of Covid-19 cases improves to 108 days

Gurugram doubling rate of Covid-19 cases improves to 108 days

The district’s doubling rate of Covid-19 infections improved to 108 days on Friday, up from 58 days on July 27, as per the data available with the district health...

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 23:10 IST

By Prayag Arora-Desai,

The district’s doubling rate of Covid-19 infections improved to 108 days on Friday, up from 58 days on July 27, as per the data available with the district health department. The doubling rate indicates the time taken for the total number of Covid-19 infections to double. A higher doubling rate suggests a relatively slower pace of the spread of the disease. Confirming this improvement, health department officials also added that Gurugram’s daily growth rate of Covid-19 cases has also dipped from about 1.4% on July 27 to 0.87% on Saturday, indicating an even further slowing down of the outbreak than what was observed in July.

For the eighth day in a row, Gurugram reported less than 100 new cases per day, leading officials to believe that the situation in the district is under control. State-level data too shows that Gurugram’s doubling-rate is the slowest among all of Haryana’s 22 districts, followed by Nuh (65 days). Neighbouring Faridabad, meanwhile, has a doubling rate of about 40 days, as of August 7. On the other hand, districts that were relatively free of Covid-19 earlier are now reporting new positives with increasing frequency.

A state-level official with the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program, seeking anonymity, said, “The rural districts are now coming into focus. Gurugram’s confirmed cases rose by only 5% in the last seven days, but Panchkula reported 53% of the new cases. Yamunanagar and Panipat are the other two districts where infections are growing at a faster rate.”

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer (CMO), Gurugram, said that the health department’s efforts have been able to break the chain of transmission of the virus. “We have been observing a declining growth rate and an increase in doubling rate for multiple weeks now. Without proper public health vigilance, the numbers would not have shown a downward trend, week after week. This means we have been able to test enough, isolate quickly and prevent fatalities,” said Yadav.



The district’s recovery rate on Friday touched 91%, which is the second-highest in Haryana, preceded by a 93% recovery rate in Bhiwani. The number of recoveries outweighed daily new positives by 5% in the past seven days. In fact, Gurugram is now at number 34 in the list of India’s worst-affected districts (by caseload) shows data by the ministry of health and family welfare. Just a week ago, Gurugram was at number 25. Earlier on in the outbreak, Gurugram for several weeks remained in the top 20 of the worst-affected districts.

Rajesh Kumar, epidemiologist and a former professor of community medicine, said, “While the numbers do provide some relief, it doesn’t mean we let our guard down. Gurugram may be past a peak, but there’s a lot we don’t know about the virus yet, and nationwide cases are still climbing. Social distancing is just as important as it was four months ago.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mumbai’s August average rain covered in just seven days of the month
Aug 08, 2020 01:58 IST
How urban planner’s Spain trip gave Mumbai 1st traffic signal with female figures
Aug 08, 2020 01:56 IST
Change in foreign scholarship scheme to help scores of Scheduled Castes students
Aug 08, 2020 02:01 IST
University of Mumbai’s move on online classes is haphazard, says teachers’ body
Aug 08, 2020 01:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.