Sections
E-Paper
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram: DTCP allows construction of guard room, toilet in stilt parking areas

Gurugram: DTCP allows construction of guard room, toilet in stilt parking areas

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has decided to allow the construction of guard room and toilet in the stilt parking area/floor of those plots which are four...

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 23:15 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has decided to allow the construction of guard room and toilet in the stilt parking area/floor of those plots which are four storeys and above. The department said that the reason for allowing construction is that in majority of such structures, such facilities are usually constructed behind the stairs. Since buildings with multiple floors need a lift operator and a guard to manage it, the need was felt to allow the construction of such facilities.

Ravi Sihag, senior town planner, Gurugram, said that only 200-foot construction in the parking area would be allowed and this will be included in the floor area ratio (FAR) permitted for the plots. “A number of people had given representations in this matter and the matter was taken by the headquarters. We have sought objections from people by October 15 and after which the permission is likely to be granted,” said Sihag.

The town planning department officials said that whenever they went for inspection or a sealing drive, they found that such facilities were present at majority of the homes. “Keeping in view these observations, it was decided to allow such constructions within the permissible FAR,” said RS Bhath, district town planner.

The notification issued by DTCP stated, “Service/guard room and a toilet (maximum 20 sq m) shall be permissible in the stilt area/floor, subject to conditions that this area be located adjacent to the staircase/ lift, be counted towards FAR and that the parking and other norms (sic).”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian diplomat walks out after Imran Khan mentions Kashmir at UN
Sep 25, 2020 23:38 IST
India, Japan to kick off naval drills in Arabian Sea
Sep 25, 2020 23:23 IST
Prithvi Shaw and awe in easy win for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
Sep 25, 2020 23:27 IST
UK asks China to allow UN unfettered access to Xinjiang
Sep 25, 2020 22:03 IST

latest news

30% patients in Delhi hospitals in ICUs, says govt data
Sep 25, 2020 23:38 IST
Noida: Four arrested for e-commerce fraud; ₹17.62 lakh seized
Sep 25, 2020 23:37 IST
Genetic defects may affect ability to fight Covid
Sep 25, 2020 23:37 IST
Court directs Delhi Police to file fir over morphed video of Kejriwal
Sep 25, 2020 23:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.