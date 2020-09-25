Gurugram: DTCP allows construction of guard room, toilet in stilt parking areas

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has decided to allow the construction of guard room and toilet in the stilt parking area/floor of those plots which are four storeys and above. The department said that the reason for allowing construction is that in majority of such structures, such facilities are usually constructed behind the stairs. Since buildings with multiple floors need a lift operator and a guard to manage it, the need was felt to allow the construction of such facilities.

Ravi Sihag, senior town planner, Gurugram, said that only 200-foot construction in the parking area would be allowed and this will be included in the floor area ratio (FAR) permitted for the plots. “A number of people had given representations in this matter and the matter was taken by the headquarters. We have sought objections from people by October 15 and after which the permission is likely to be granted,” said Sihag.

The town planning department officials said that whenever they went for inspection or a sealing drive, they found that such facilities were present at majority of the homes. “Keeping in view these observations, it was decided to allow such constructions within the permissible FAR,” said RS Bhath, district town planner.

The notification issued by DTCP stated, “Service/guard room and a toilet (maximum 20 sq m) shall be permissible in the stilt area/floor, subject to conditions that this area be located adjacent to the staircase/ lift, be counted towards FAR and that the parking and other norms (sic).”