Gurugram: DTCP issues notice to five property owners in DLF Phase 1 for violation of pollution norms

The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Saturday issued notices to five property owners in DLF Phase 1 for causing air pollution and violating norms laid down under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), which came into force on October 15 to curb the rising pollution in Delhi-NCR.

DTCP officials said that the notices were issued, along with a challan of Rs 20,000 each, for the violations after an inspection was conducted in the area.

“We conducted an inspection in the area, and wherever construction material was lying in the open or pollution was caused due to the construction activities, penalties were imposed. A number of property owners were also issued warning to adhere to the pollution norms,” said RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement wing).

The department also cancelled the occupation certificates (OCs) of two houses in Suncity after it was found that building plan violations were carried out after obtaining the certificates. “The violations were found during the inspection, so it was decided to cancel the OC. More houses will be checked for any such violations where OCs were issued,” he said.

A team of enforcement officials, led by Bhath, also carried out an inspection of roads under construction in sectors 58 to 62 and found encroachments due to which the construction is facing problems. The inspection followed a decision by the authorities to ensure that all roadblocks to construction of roads are removed in the developing sectors.

On Friday, Jitender Yadav, administrator, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), had said that the authority will pay compensation to landowners and ensure impediments to road construction are removed by November 15.

Bhath said that sector-wise inspections will be conducted, and they will make all efforts to remove illegal encroachments on these proposed or existing roads.