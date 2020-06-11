Gurugram: DTCP officials to prevent registries without NoC

In a bid to keep the mushrooming of unauthorised colonies under check, the district administration has deployed a team of officials to ensure that registries of such plots do not take place, which would in-turn halt the sale of unauthorised plots.

For this, the deputy commissioner has designated a team of officials from the department of town and country planning (DTCP), who shall work closely with the revenue department at the tehsil level, to prevent this from happening.

The directions came after the DTCP raised this issue with the district administration and called for streamlining the process of registration with regards to the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975, till necessary amendments are made in the online system.

According to DTCP officials, despite carrying out large scale demolitions, they found themselves handicapped in putting a stop to unauthorised colonies as registries for small plots could not be curbed. The latest directions by the district administration, however, would help them in preventing such deeds and ensure unauthorised plots are not sold, they said.

As per the existing rules, for the registry of any plot of land less than two kanals, a no-objection certificate (NOC) has to be obtained from the enforcement wing of DTCP to ensure that this land is not being sub-divided to create small plots in unauthorized colonies. “It has been observed that property deeds of small plots had been registered in the past with the NOC. There is strong apprehension that this is likely to happen in the future also, so the department took up the matter with district administration, which has now formed a team of DTCP officials who can coordinate with the revenue department. This step will improve communication and prevent registries, which ultimately lead to mushrooming of unauthorised colonies,” said RS Bhath, district town planner (DTP), Gurugram.

The officials designated by DC Amit Khatri, are junior engineer (JE) Sajjan Kumar for Gurugram and Wazirabad tehsil, JE Anand Kumar for Manesar and Pataudi, JE Ankur Kumar for Farrukhnagar, JE Basant Kumar for Badshahpur and JE Anil Kumar for Kadiput, while patwari Gyan Chand has been designated for Sohna and Harsaru tehsils.

The directions given by Khatri state that in view of the discussion held with DTP, enforcement, Gurugram and headquarter in Chandigarh, it has been observed that tehsildars/subregistrars are executing registration of sale deeds of notified area under Section 7A of the Haryana Development and regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975, without obtaining NOC from the DTP, enforcement, Gurugram. “The following officials of the DTP, enforcement are deputed tehsil wise for coordination in tehsils/subtehsis daily to ensure that no sale deeds be executed in contravention of the provisions contained in Section 7A of Act no 8 of 1975,”

The order further said that revenue officials should cooperate with DTCP officials and provide details of sale deeds and workout modalities that wherever mandatory a NOC is obtained.