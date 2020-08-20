Gurugram feared ‘Gurujam’ as seven underpasses went down under

Widespread flooding of arterial roads and underpasses in Gurugram, evoked memories of the 2016 ‘Gurujam’ when commuters were stuck for over 20 hours on city roads.

The city received 118mm rain -- not unexpected for August-- in around six hours and exposed the the drainage system.

Three underpasses on the Golf Course Road at DLF Phase 1, Genpact Chowk, and Bristol Chowk, two in Cyber City next to Shankar Chowk and Cyberhub, two on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway at IFFCO Chowk and Rajiv Chowk were flooded and traffic police closed them off to the public.

The only serious motor victim of the rain seemed to have been driver of a sedan who had to abandon his vehicle on the DLF Phase 1 underpass when water rose suddenly. A video of two persons swimming next to the car went viral over social media.

“The underpasses on Raghavendra Marg have been in use for the last 3/4 years. Until today, we have never experienced water logging of this magnitude,” said a spokesperson for DLF, the caretaker of the underpasses on Golf Course Road and Cyber City.

“The intensity of rainfall received this morning was 6-7 times higher than the designed capacity of the master drainage system of Gurugram. Of the seven underpasses on Raghavendra Marg, six are fully operational. The seventh, Arjun Marg underpass in DLF Phase I was severely impacted due to reverse discharge of rain water from the main drainage system. The DLF team along with government authorities are working tirelessly towards making it operational by tomorrow morning,” they said.

Satyawan Samriwal, assistant divisional fire officer (ADFO), said that 11 fire tenders, including four from DLF fire services, were used to drain water from the seven underpasses.

As per fire department officials, rainwater from five out seven underpasses was cleared by 5 pm.

DCP traffic Chander Mohan said that more than 4,000 police personnel were deployed across the city to manage traffic, 20 cranes were used to tow more than 50 vehicles that had broken down at different points of the city. Mohan said that the Narsinghpur-Hero Honda Chowk stretch on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway was the worst affected, as water rose to more than four feet there, which resulted in the carriageway carrying traffic from Delhi to Manesar slowing significantly.

In several condominiums and residential sectors situated in low-lying areas, such as Belvedere Park in Cyber City, Suncity on Golf Course Road, DLF Phase 1-2, sectors 27, and 28 there was knee-deep rainwater, which not only prevented residents from venturing outside but in some cases flooded ground-floor houses as well.

MCG chief engineer Raman Sharma said that the level of rainwater at Najafgarh drain was extremely high, and, as a result, a large portion of Gurugram’s main drain-Badshahpur drain- flowed back on to the roads, leaving the city without any outlet to drain rainwater.

“Overall more than 45 pumps were deployed across various points of the city to drain out rainwater. As per our estimates, the city received more than 130mm of rainfall today. The volume of rain was much higher than usual as a result of which there was severe waterlogging across the city. We initiated measures as soon as rains started and in most parts of the city, barring low-lying areas by 6 pm, rainwater was cleared. More than 150 GMDA and MCG officials are still on-ground,” he said.