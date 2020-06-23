Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram gets 8,000 rapid antigen kits

Dr Virender Yadav, Civil Surgeon of Gurugram, said, “We have received 8,000 kits from the Health Department. The test can be completed in 15 minutes, which will help save time and lives.”

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 21:38 IST

By Indo Asian News Service | Posted by: Jasra Afreen, Gurugram

A health technician passes a box containting Covid-19 rapid antigen kits. (PTI)

The Covid-19 test through rapid antigen kits is likely to start here soon as the local authorities have received 8,000 kits from the Haryana Health Department.

Dr Virender Yadav, Civil Surgeon of Gurugram, said, here on Tuesday, “We have received 8,000 kits from the Health Department. The test can be completed in 15 minutes, which will help save time and lives.”At present, it takes around three days to finalise the report of a patient.

Pathology, microbiology staff and lab technicians have been trained for use of rapid antigen kits. Patients could be detected fast with this test and sent to home or hospital isolation early. “Those, who will test negative, will have to undergo RT-PCR proceedings to cross check the status,” Yadav said.

The District Health Department is sampling 250 cases a day and charge has been reduced from Rs 4,500 to Rs 2,400.On Tuesday, the district administration detected 133 Covid-19 cases, taking the total to 4,645. Of this, 2,743 people have recovered and three died.The Covid-19 toll has reached 69 in the district.



