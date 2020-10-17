Gurugram gets new district town planner

Sections
The Haryana government carried out a large-scale reshuffle in the department of town and country planning(DTCP) on Saturday. Several district town planners (DTPs) were shifted...

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 23:26 IST

By Abhishek Behl,

The Haryana government carried out a large-scale reshuffle in the department of town and country planning(DTCP) on Saturday. Several district town planners (DTPs) were shifted across the state, while Gurugram got a new town planner.

As per the government order, Sanjay Kumar, presently the DTP (headquarters), has been appointed as DTP (planning), Gurugram. RS Bhath, the current DTP of Gurugram has been made the DTP of Nuh and given the charge of the enforcement wing in Gurugram.

Sanjeev Mann, senior town planner, MCG, has been made the senior town planner in DTCP, against a vacant post.

Renuka Singh has been appointed as the DTP, Faridabad, while incumbent Rajender T Sharma had been appointed as DTP (enforcement) in Faridabad itself. Devender Pal has been appointed as DTP, Rewari, while Munish Yadav, DTP, Palwal has been appointed as DTP, GMDA. Mohan Singh has been appointed as DTP, Jhajjar, while Ved Prakash, DTP (enforcement), Gurugram, has been appointed as DTP, Sirsa.

Bhath, when asked about the transfer, said that he had a fairly long stint as DTP (planning), Gurugram, and tried hard to serve the people in the city. “In the enforcement wing, I will try to stop the development of unauthorised colonies for which I have been working for the last one year,” he said.

