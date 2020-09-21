Gurugram: Govt schools open for academic guidance visits from today, pvt ones to stay shut for now

Gurugram schools are all set to open partially for voluntary academic guidance visits of students in classes 9 to 12 from Monday.

While most private schools were planning to call students on a voluntary basis for practical sessions, they later decided against doing so immediately as the number of cases began surging in the district again. Government schools, on the other hand, are expecting a good number of students to turn up for these visits, with teachers supposing that the lack of smartphones being an important factor that will prompt students to visit schools.

As part of the Unlock 4 guidelines, students of classes 9 to 12 were permitted to visit schools in areas outside containment zones for academic guidance, with the written consent of parents, starting from Monday. As per the SOP for a partial reopening of schools for these visits, teachers need to produce a negative Covid test report and have Arogya Setu app installed on phones. Schools have been asked to arrange these sessions in a staggered manner. Students living in areas outside containment zones will only be allowed for these sessions in slots.

Asha Miglani, principal of Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Sector 43, said that school teachers got tested for Covid in various PHCs on Sunday and they’d be allowed to report to work for classes only if they get a negative Covid report. “In line with directions from the department, all teachers are getting tested for Covid-19. Some teachers couldn’t get the tests done today and will be doing it tomorrow. Only those teachers who get a negative test will be asked to take sessions for students who need to get their doubts clarified,” said Miglani. Based on the feedback received from parents, Miglani said that not many students were expected to turn up. “Parents are worried about lessons but safety continues to be of utmost importance for many of them,” said Miglani. She said that the school had asked teachers to allocate slots to different students.

Suman Sharma, principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 4/7, said that while most teachers in her school had been tested for Covid, a team of doctors would be visiting the school on Monday for further tests. “We expect around 70% of students to come for these classes. Many of them come from backgrounds where there they do not have access to smartphones. Physical visits will greatly benefit such students,” said Sharma.

Parents of students in government schools said that they’d consider sending their children to schools for occasional visits in the coming days.

Sangeeta, whose son is a class 10 student of Government Senior Secondary School, Manesar, said that she’d consider sending her son for these sessions if he felt the need for assistance. While she expressed concerns about safety due to the rising cases in the city, she admitted that sharing a single phone within the household was leading to disruptions in lessons. “We are worried about sending our son to school, since cases have only been increasing in the city. At the same time, my son is in a senior class and might need assistance that we can’t provide at home. We might send him to school in the next few days depending on the situation,” she said.

Many private schools said that they’d wait for the situation to stabilise before calling students. Aparna Erry, principal, DAV Public School, Sector 14, said that the school had no immediate plans of calling students. “Our school will be busy with examinations this month. For now, we have not taken any call on school visits for children,” said Erry.

Dhriti Malhotra, school principal, Manav Rachna International School, Sector 46, said that the school was yet to take a decision regarding academic visits since it was already engaged as one of the centres for the CBSE compartment exams for Classes 10 and 12 that start from Monday. “We will be conducting the compartment exams first. Once the exams get over, we will be able to take a decision on if students can be called back on a voluntary basis. If at all we call students, it will be in very small batches for practical sessions,” said Malhotra.