Gurugram health department identifies 4 urban and 12 rural areas for sero survey

The district health department has identified four urban and 12 rural areas in Gurugram to conduct the third round of serological survey to assess the prevalence of the Covid-19 infection in the community. At least 750 people are going to be covered in the survey for which their blood samples will be taken to check the presence of antibodies developed against Covid-19.

Through the blood samples, IgG (immunoglobulin G) antibodies are detected against Covid-19, which people might have developed without showing any symptoms of the virus, such as cough, cold and fever. IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus develops in the human body two weeks after the onset of the infection and remain in the body for a long time, indicating that the episode of the infection has happened in the past. A serological survey helps in gauging the extent of spread of and the actual burden of Covid-19 infection in the society.

This time, the selected clusters are different from the ones in the previous surveys. These include Fazilpur, Khandsa, Naharpur and Rajendra Park in the urban areas and Gurugram village, Dundahera, Chauma, Garhi Harsaru , Chandu, Budhera, Bhondsi, Rithoj, Dhani Rithoj, Kasan, Manesar and Nainwal in the rural areas of the district.

The district has gone through two rounds of serological survey earlier. The first survey was conducted on 450 people, while the second one was done on 850 people. The latest survey showed a sero-positivity rate of 10.8% in the district. The same of the state was 8%.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram, said that the preparations for the sero-survey are already underway as they are awaiting confirmation on the final dates to start the survey. “The department has already received the testing kits and staff members who will be conducting the survey have been trained,” he said.