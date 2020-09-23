Gurugram: HSVP conducts draw of lots for allotment of plots for oustees

Sections
Updated: Sep 23, 2020 00:26 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) conducted a draw of lots at its Sector 14 office for the allotment of plots to 38 families under the oustees quota. The draw was held for those whose 75% land had been acquired by the authority for the development of residential sectors.

Officials said 294 families had submitted applications for such plots but the claims of only 39 applicants were found to be valid.

Bharat Bhushan Gogia, estate officer 1, said that draw of plots was held for 38 families, who would be given possession within a month after getting approval from the headquarters in Chandigarh. “The draw was held amicably and the initial process is now complete. Possession will be given after approval from the headquarters,” he said.

HSVP officials added that the applicants will have to pay the market price for the plots that was fixed by the authority in 2018, when the applications were invited. The plot size has also been increased as the floor area ratio (FAR) allowed on these plots was initially 1.75, which has now increased to 2.64.

The draw was held under the chairmanship of Jitender Yadav, administrator, HSVP. He said the issue of allotment of plots for oustees was pending for a long time and has finally been resolved. “The eligible applicants will be given possession at the earliest,” Yadav said.

