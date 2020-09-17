Gurugram: Land criteria for property NOC changed to one acre

To curb the illegal registration of small plots, the Haryana government has amended the law to mandate a no objection certificate (NOC) for land less than one acre in area, and vacant land.

Earlier, selling agricultural land measuring less than two kanals needed an NOC from the competent authority. Rampant corruption led to several illegal sales and the blooming of unauthorised colonies in the district. The government said it would bring in necessary systemic changes and legislative amendments to curb the practice and bring in transparency.

The amendment to the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Area Act 1975, notification for which was issued on September 14, follows the transferring of all land registries online to minimise human interference.

Makrand Pandurang, director of the department of town and country planning, said, “This move will stop registration of plots which were smaller in size and led to development of unauthorized colonies. Getting an NOC has been made mandatory.”

DTCP officials said that a large number of illegal registeries have been carried out in the district without obtaining the NOC under section 7 A of Haryana Urban Area Act 1975. A large number of colonies on agricultural land had come up due to registration of small plots in the city, and the state government was forced to ban registries and introduce a new property registration regime to curb these practices, they added.

Pandurang also said that the category of land needing NOC has also been changed from agricultural to vacant land.

The notification by Haryana government stated that “vacant land shall mean such land wherein either no construction of any nature exists or such construction is in existence which is either uninhabited or not fit for human habitation and stands constructed without following the due course of law.”

Haryana government on July 22 had banned registration of properties across the state as it was revealed that a large number of illegal registeries had been carried out without obtaining NOC from DTCP.