Gurugram: Lukewarm response to Yellow Line on first day as Metro resumes operations

The Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line and the Rapid Metro line in Gurugram, which partially resumed operations on Monday after a five-month hiatus, saw a lukewarm response from commuters on day one. The trains were sparsely populated, with no more than 15 to 20 passengers occupying the coaches nearest to the platform exits, while coaches toward the centre of the train were nearly empty. Despite thin crowds, social distancing and other safety measures were being stringently followed, HT observed.

Morning and evening both saw a nearly equal passenger volume, as per the ridership numbers released late on Monday by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). While the morning run serviced 7,500 passengers, the total ridership for the day stood at close to 15,500 people at 8pm. DMRC officials did not provide ridership figures specific to either the five stations in Gurugram, or separately for the Rapid Metro line. The ridership numbers on Monday stands in stark contrast to the pre-lockdown days, where the Yellow Line saw an average daily ridership of nearly 2, 80,000.

Anuj Dayal, spokesperson, DMRC, said,”Monday’s operations have been smooth. The DMRC received complete cooperation from all its customers.”

In addition to temperature checks and sanitisation of handbags and luggage, security guards were seen enforcing physical distancing in queues. Commuters were also seen to be wearing face masks and practising social distancing, even those travelling in groups of two or three. At the security check counters at Huda City Centre station Monday morning, a security guard was also heard seeking verbal confirmation from passengers, saying: “Are you feeling okay? Do you have a cough?”

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) staffer, on condition of anonymity, later said: “If the patient is feeling any discomfort, we have been told to coordinate with the nodal officer and send them to a nearby health clinic.” These refer to three primary health care centres (PHCs) — in Chanderlok, Nathupur and Sikandarpur — where travellers will be diverted to for medical help and testing, should they show any symptoms while entering the Metro premises. However, the staffer and health department officials were unable to clarify how the patients will be transported from the stations to the PHCs.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer(CMO), Gurugram, had said on Saturday: “The passengers who show flu-like symptoms and high temperature will not be allowed to enter the Metro stations and will be directed to go to these health centres. On Sunday, we will put up sign boards at the entry and exit points of these five stations mentioning addresses and contact numbers of the PHCs.” He had added that details of other PHCs will also be shared so that people can visit them later.

Signs in two languages, Hindi and English, had been put up at the designated entrances of each Metro station, providing not only the numbers and addresses of nearby PHCs but also privately run Covid-19 hospitals in the area, along with the contact numbers of the responsible nodal officers.

The Rapid Metro, which connects with the Yellow Line at Sikanderpur and services the city’s key business localities (such as Cyber City), bore an even more deserted look with no more than two to three passengers per coach in the morning. The footfall remained low as many professionals working in the offices located along the Rapid Metro line continue to work from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Metro personnel, however, said they expect more passengers to show up in the coming days. “As of Monday, no issues were seen in enforcing safety measures. However, the timings on Monday were staggered and only the Yellow Line in Delhi has started. We don’t know how things will be in a week,” said a senior CISF official stationed at Sikanderpur Metro station, on condition of anonymity.

Until September 10, the Yellow Line, run by the DMRC, will ply from Huda City Centre to Samaypur Badli in north Delhi in two shifts, between 7am and 11am and then between 4pm and 8pm. Normal services are expected to resume on September 12.

The Yellow Line, which serves as the only Metro connection between Delhi and Gurugram, became operational in June 2010. It’s five stations in Gurugram — Guru Dronacharya, Sikanderpur, MG Road, IFFCO Chowk and Huda City Centre — would see a cumulative ridership of at least 2,80,000 per day, according to a 2019 survey by the School of Planning and Architecture in New Delhi that was conducted as part of research for creating Gurugram’s ‘comprehensive mobility plan’.

The Huda City Centre station alone saw an average daily footfall of about 104,000 people, prior to the Covid-19 outbreak. Going by the same survey, the Rapid Metro saw a daily average ridership of about 61,000 people before the Covid-19 struck. “It is definitely a little strange to see the Metro this empty. I intend to use it regularly to come to work. For the last two months I have been taking a cab from south Delhi twice a week, but will prefer to take the Metro now. It will be much cheaper,” said Swaran Singh, 28, who works as an executive with a private firm in Gurugram.

Several commuters expressed relief at the safety measures being enforced. “I was a little worried because in public places you can always see someone or the other not taking precautions such as wearing masks and keeping distance. Other than the fact that it took a little more time than usual to get to the platform, it was a smooth ride,” said Bhawna Srivastava, who rode the Yellow Line from Delhi’s Rajeev Chowk to Huda City Centre in the morning to meet her family in Gurugram.