Home / Gurugram / Gurugram: Man accused of stealing mobile phones arrested

Gurugram: Man accused of stealing mobile phones arrested

The police on Sunday arrested a man accused of stealing several mobile phones from a shop in Nurpur Jharsa and being involved in at least more five cases of theft in the city....

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 00:10 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The police on Sunday arrested a man accused of stealing several mobile phones from a shop in Nurpur Jharsa and being involved in at least more five cases of theft in the city. At least 12 mobile phones were allegedly recovered from his possession.

According to the police, the accused man has been identified as Bablu Nadap, a native of Sahibganj, Jharkhand. For the past several years, he had been working in the city, doing odd jobs.

The police said Bablu had allegedly stolen several new mobile phones from a shop in Nurpur Jharsa in Badshahpur area on August 22. The shop owner, Nagendra Yadav, had said in the police complaint that around 9.30am, he was unloading a bag of new mobile phones in his shop and went to an adjacent shop for a few minutes. When he returned, he realised at least 10 mobile phones and ₹20,000 had been stolen and reported the incident to the police.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “An FIR was registered at Badshahpur on August 24 and during the probe, the crime branch of Manesar arrested the accused from Sector 39 on Sunday. During questioning, he confessed that he had stolen several mobile phones from Nurpur Jharsa and that he was involved in at least five more theft cases. We are trying to trace those cases. Twelve mobile phones were recovered from his possession.”



The accused was produced in a district court and sent to police custody for a day, said the police.

