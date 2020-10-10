Gurugram: Man, accused of two dozen crimes, arrested

The police on Thursday arrested a man from Delhi, who is accused of at least two dozen crimes, including theft, loot, snatching, attempt to murder and illegal possession of weapons, in Gurugram, Delhi and Bahadurgarh. The police said the accused man had a reward of ₹10,000 for information leading to his arrest. Since 2014, he was among the list of the most-wanted criminals of the city police.

According to the police, the crime branch of Sector 40 arrested the accused, identified as Prabhat Kumar alias Sonu alias Shakaal alias Bengali, a resident of Rohini, from Holambi Kalan area in Delhi after a tip-off. The police said he was declared a bad character – a person with a history of crime – at Maurya Enclave police station in Pitampura, Delhi.

Preet Pal, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), crime, said, “The accused has at least 24 first information reports registered against him in Bahadurgarh, Delhi and Gurugram. He had been active for over a decade and was on the run since 2014 after committing a series of crimes in the city.”

The police said among other cases, he was first booked in a case on October 8, 2013 at Sushant Lok police station after allegedly stealing cash and jewellery from a locked house in Sushant Lok Phase 1. He was produced in a district court on Friday and sent to the police custody for two days.

In another case of arrest, the crime branch of Farrukhnagar on Wednesday arrested a gang of two men, who were allegedly involved in snatching vehicles in Bilaspur, Pataudi and Farrukhnagar areas. The police said the accused men confessed to have stolen at least two motorcycles and a car in the past few months. The accused men have been identified by their first names as Satdev alias Maniya and Monu alias Keru, both from Tirpari village in Farrukhnagar.

Inspector Indiwar, crime branch, Farrukhnagar said, “The accused men had assaulted a man near Jataula underpass in Pataudi on September 30 night and decamped with his car. Earlier, they had stolen a motorcycle each in Farrukhnagar and Bilaspur areas. Three FIRs have been registered against them at the respective police stations.”

The police said in the last week’s incident, the victim had said in the police complaint that he was returning to his house in Pataudi in his car and had reached near the Jataula underpass when two men had signalled him to stop. When he stopped his car, the accused men pulled him out of the car and started assaulting him. After kicking him, they decamped with his car. The victim had gone to a nearby hospital and filed a complaint the following day.

The police said the accused men were produced in a district court on Thursday and sent to police custody for two days.