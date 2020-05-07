Gurugram: Man escapes after testing positive for Covid-19; arrested by police

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly ran away and hid at his relative’s house after testing positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) in Khandsa Mandi. The police said that the man was isolated at a facility in Sector 9 after the arrest.

According to the police, on May 1, a team of health officials went to Khandsa Mandi and took samples of multiple people and shopkeepers for testing. On May 4, when the results came, the team found that nine people, including the accused had tested positive for Covid-19. The police said that the officials then called each one of them and informed them about the results.

In the police complaint, it was alleged that after coming to know about his condition, the accused decided to escape and go to his relative’s home in Sector 10.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurugram police, said, “During the interrogation, the man said that he was worried and scared about being isolated. He ran away to his uncle’s house in Sector 10 and did not visit any other place.” He added that a team of police officers from the Shivaji Nagar police station and Sector 17 crime branch investigated the matter and located the accused after receiving a tip-off.

“Once he recovers from the disease, we will take necessary action against him regarding the incident,” Boken added.

Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer(CMO), said that they are investigating the matter and trying to trace people who came in contact with the accused.

According to the health department, a total of 20 vegetable sellers have tested positive for Covid-19 at Khandsa Mandi so far. The vegetable market was shut down on Tuesday for sanitisation.