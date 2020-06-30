Gurugram:Man flees from police custody, is arrested from Delhi 6 hours later

A man, suspected of allegedly cheating his employer of Rs 1.58 crore,managed to give the police a slip and escape while they were conducting a search of his house in Wazirabad village on Sunday evening. The man was arrested from Delhi six hours later, police said.

According to the police, the suspect, identified as Alok Vishwakarma, a native of village Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on June 18 and an FIR was registered against him under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code at sector 53 police station. In the police complaint, his employer had alleged that he sold at least 20 trade licenses of six companies, costing over Rs 1.58 crore, in the market without informing the employer and caused a loss to the company.

Police said after his arrest, the accused man was produced in a district court on June 19 and sent to police custody for four days. On June 22, he was produced in court again and remanded to police custody for six more days.

According to the police, around 5.30 pm, a police team had taken the accused person to his house in Wazirabad village as part of the investigations and for the recovery of some evidence.

Deepak Kumar, station house officer (SHO), sector 53 police station, said, “He pushed a police constable and rushed to the bathroom of the house. From there he climbed a wall and managed to escape. Several police teams were immediately deployed to round him up and he was arrested from Nangloi in Delhi while walking on the road at 11.30 pm,” adding that he possibly took a lift from a commuter to reach Delhi from Gurugram.

Police had also shared a photograph of the accused along with a brief description with other police stations in the area in an effort to trace him.

Chander Mohan, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), east, said, “The accused person was arrested within a few hours of his escape. We are probing the circumstances in which he managed to give the police a slip.”

The suspect was sent to judicial custody on Monday. On June 2019, a 55-year-old man, accused in a cheating and forgery case, had escaped from police custody by breaking the window pane of a washroom in civil hospital in sector 10, where he had been admitted for treatment of a blood sugar-related illness. He was arrested from Mumbai ten days later.