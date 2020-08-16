Gurugram: MCG set to construct ₹200-crore sports complex in Wazirabad

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is set to construct a ₹200-crore sports complex in Wazirabad, tenders for which will be floated within this week, said officials on Sunday.

The multi-purpose stadium spread across 10 acres of land will have facilities such as a swimming pool, shooting range, basketball court, kabaddi court, among other such sports. In addition, MCG is also building hostels for accommodating over 100 male and female athletes there, the officials said.

MCG chief engineer Raman Sharma said that the detailed project report (DPR) and project design have been completed and the project is expected to be completed by early 2023.

“All necessary formalities such as a DPR and project design have been completed. We will be floating tenders for the project within this week. The project will cost over ₹200 crore and take two years to complete, from the day construction commences,” said Sharma.

He further said that the stadium’s rooftop would be fitted with solar panels from which the entire complex will derive its electricity.

Once constructed, the Wazirabad sports complex will be the city’s third full-fledged stadium after the Tau Devi Lal sports complex near Rajiv Chowk and Nehru stadium on Old Railway Road.

Sharma said that for each of the sports in the proposed complex, different size of space will be reserved for erecting stands or seating arrangements for crowds as well as for reserving parking spaces.

The announcement of a sports stadium in Wazirabad was made as early as June 2016 by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. In 2017, the civic body procured 12 acres of land from Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on a 99-year lease for the project.

Till May last year, a proposal for constructing a ₹130-crore archery range and multi-purpose indoor sports complex was planned. However, following a meeting between Yashpal Yadav, the then MCG commissioner and V Umashankar, then chief executive officer of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), it was decided that a recreational sports complex on the lines of Azad Maidan and Shivaji Park in Mumbai was more feasible.

The two officials realised that the ₹20-crore recreational sports complex did not need the hiring of any expert coaches and could simply be a space where a ground for football, a jogging-running track for athletes, a skating rink, indoor badminton and a basketball court could be reserved and utilized by all citizens without any need of supervision or expertise. However, with both officials getting transferred soon after, the proposal never came to fruition.

On Tuesday, the directorate of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) had asked various civic bodies across the state, including MCG, for an update on the progress of projects announced by the CM, following which MCG officials expedited their work on the new plan for the Wazirabad sports stadium, said an official privy to the matter.