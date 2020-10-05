Gurugram: MCG sweeps clean Khandsa Road

As part of the 15-day cleanliness drive, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Sunday cleaned the entire stretch (about 7km) of Khandsa Road.

Termed as the ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’, the drive was launched on October 2 across Haryana by the directorate of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) that will run through October 17.

On the opening day, MCG had cleaned several areas in Chakkarpur village, and on Saturday the drive was conducted in the Sector 4 area.

In the drive, MCG uses super suction machines and jetting machines to first unclog drains and then suction out all the sediments and debris. Further, garbage found lying in the open is picked up from the entire stretch and dumped in a tractor trolley. In the last step, the entire stretch is then swept by sanitation workers.

During the Khandsa Road cleaning drive on Sunday, mayor Madhu Azad, along with several municipal officials, cleaned part of the stretch.

“Gurugram will become a beautiful and healthy city only through cleanliness. For this, public representatives and citizens will also have to unite with the government. Every person is conscious of the cleanliness of his or her house, if they also become aware of the cleanliness of the surrounding area, it will not take long for Gurugram to become a clean city,” said Azad, stressing that residents need to consider cleanliness as their moral responsibility.

Besides masks, gloves and face shields have been provided to sanitation workers for this task, said MCG officials. Further, all workers have been directed to not enter sewer lines on their own and strictly use machines to clear out the muck.

“All efforts are being undertaken by MCG to make the city cleaner, and operations are underway to cover as many areas as possible in the 15-day drive,” said SS Rohilla, public relation officer, MCG.

Among cities with 1-10 lakh population, Gurugram finished with a rank of 62 out of 382 nationally in the 2020 Swachh Survekshan. For 2021, MCG has set a target of breaking into the list of cleanest 50 cities in the country.