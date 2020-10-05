Sections
E-Paper
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram: MCG sweeps clean Khandsa Road

Gurugram: MCG sweeps clean Khandsa Road

As part of the 15-day cleanliness drive, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Sunday cleaned the entire stretch (about 7km) of Khandsa Road. Termed as the...

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 00:27 IST

By HT Correspondent,

As part of the 15-day cleanliness drive, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Sunday cleaned the entire stretch (about 7km) of Khandsa Road.

Termed as the ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’, the drive was launched on October 2 across Haryana by the directorate of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) that will run through October 17.

On the opening day, MCG had cleaned several areas in Chakkarpur village, and on Saturday the drive was conducted in the Sector 4 area.

In the drive, MCG uses super suction machines and jetting machines to first unclog drains and then suction out all the sediments and debris. Further, garbage found lying in the open is picked up from the entire stretch and dumped in a tractor trolley. In the last step, the entire stretch is then swept by sanitation workers.



During the Khandsa Road cleaning drive on Sunday, mayor Madhu Azad, along with several municipal officials, cleaned part of the stretch.

“Gurugram will become a beautiful and healthy city only through cleanliness. For this, public representatives and citizens will also have to unite with the government. Every person is conscious of the cleanliness of his or her house, if they also become aware of the cleanliness of the surrounding area, it will not take long for Gurugram to become a clean city,” said Azad, stressing that residents need to consider cleanliness as their moral responsibility.

Besides masks, gloves and face shields have been provided to sanitation workers for this task, said MCG officials. Further, all workers have been directed to not enter sewer lines on their own and strictly use machines to clear out the muck.

“All efforts are being undertaken by MCG to make the city cleaner, and operations are underway to cover as many areas as possible in the 15-day drive,” said SS Rohilla, public relation officer, MCG.

Among cities with 1-10 lakh population, Gurugram finished with a rank of 62 out of 382 nationally in the 2020 Swachh Survekshan. For 2021, MCG has set a target of breaking into the list of cleanest 50 cities in the country.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
Oct 04, 2020 21:53 IST
Those who supported Kangana Ranaut are now silent, says Sanjay Raut
Oct 04, 2020 23:13 IST
KXIP vs CSK Highlights: Watson, du Plessis hand 10-wicket win to CSK
Oct 04, 2020 23:39 IST
Covid-19 vaccine: Why patents can hurt India, South Africa
Oct 04, 2020 22:00 IST

latest news

Minor girls most vulnerable to abduction in Ludhiana
Oct 05, 2020 00:51 IST
Ludhiana: 10 more lose battle to Covid, 161 test positive
Oct 05, 2020 00:46 IST
Day after Ludhiana factory fire, police recovers charred body of worker
Oct 05, 2020 00:44 IST
Labourer arrested for raping teen in Ludhiana
Oct 05, 2020 00:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.