Gurugram municipality to hold meet, take stock of Monsoon preparedness

Cleaning of all sewer and stormwater drains by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) since June 2019 will be reviewed during the civic body’s monsoon preparedness meeting on Friday.

This was decided during a meeting held between the councillors and engineering wing at the MCG’s sector 34 office on Wednesday.

As per MCG officials, Mayor Madhu Azad, who chaired the meeting, directed engineering wing officials to submit a ward-wise detailed report on all sewer and stormwater drains that were cleaned since June 2019.

She further directed engineering wing officials to also check all rate calculations and estimates that were given during the allocation of tenders for cleaning of sewer and stormwater lines that have received objections from various councillors at their respective wards.

“I have asked the engineering wing to prepare a report on the status of all drains in the city by Friday so that the same can be presented before MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh for further scrutiny. Aside from this, a discussion was also held on preparing a mechanism to regulate and monitor the deployment of super sucker machines,” said Azad.

Singh was scheduled to attend the meeting on Wednesday but could not make it as he had to attend a state-level meeting instead, said MCG officials. Hence, another meeting has been scheduled with the MCG commissioner, councillors and engineering wing officials on Friday to take stock on monsoon preparedness.

Due to Singh’s absence, a thorough review of MCG’s status in regard to monsoon preparedness was deferred to Friday while decisions on cancelling contracts of few tenders that may have been allocated with discrepancies was also pushed forward by two days, said an official who attended the meeting.

The meetings are taking place after nine councillors of the MCG alleged that the civic body is under-prepared for the upcoming monsoon season and that there are various discrepancies with the existing measures taken in regard to the cleaning of drains. They alleged that if the situation does not improve, then the city may witness a similar scenario as the July 2016 deluge, popularly referred to as Gurujam.