Gurugram murder-suicide: Police recover note, probe property dispute angle

The police has recovered a note from the pocket of a man, who shot his father dead on Saturday afternoon and later died by suicide.

Police said that they have found a note from victim, Ravinder Dahiya’s pocket, who along with his 62-year-old father were found lying in a pool of blood in a room of a paying guest accommodation in Laxman Vihar in Sector 9.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that Dahiya had written six lines in the note alleging his wife and in-laws for harassing him for the last 10 years ever since his marriage. He held them responsible for him taking the extreme step. “We have booked the wife and in-laws for abetment of suicide under section 306 of Indian Penal Code and are investigating the matter,” he said.

On Saturday afternoon a 32-year-old lawyer had shot his 62-year-old father before turning the gun on himself in Sector 9 A . Police suspect that the incident could have been a fallout of a property dispute, which is being probed.

Police said Rajveer Dahiya, who had retired from the Delhi Police, and his son Ravinder Dahiya, had constructed two houses in the area, with the one in Laxman Vihar turned into a paying guest (PG) facility in 2016.

Sangwan said Rajveer used to stay at the PG facility and manage it too and Ravinder helped him. The duo had employed a woman from a nearby eatery to cook meals twice a day and make tea between 3pm and 4pm for those staying there.

“She claims that when she went to the PG at around 3pm, she found the bodies lying in a pool of blood,” said Sangwan. The dead person’s family were soon informed who called the police, he added.

Ravinder allegedly pumped two bullets into his father before shooting himself, said police.

Manjeet Dahiya, Ravinder’s younger brother, told police that Ravinder was upset over property and marital issues. “The in-laws always pressurised my brother and threatened him to lodge a criminal case against him and send him behind bars,” he said.

A case under IPC section 302 (murder) was registered against deceased Ravinder, and sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) against his in-laws at Sector 9 police station on Saturday late evening, but no one has been arrested so far.