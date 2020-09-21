Sections
E-Paper
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram murder-suicide: Police recover note, probe property dispute angle

Gurugram murder-suicide: Police recover note, probe property dispute angle

The police has recovered a note from the pocket of a man, who shot his father dead on Saturday afternoon and later died by suicide. Police said that they have found a note from...

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 00:12 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The police has recovered a note from the pocket of a man, who shot his father dead on Saturday afternoon and later died by suicide.

Police said that they have found a note from victim, Ravinder Dahiya’s pocket, who along with his 62-year-old father were found lying in a pool of blood in a room of a paying guest accommodation in Laxman Vihar in Sector 9.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that Dahiya had written six lines in the note alleging his wife and in-laws for harassing him for the last 10 years ever since his marriage. He held them responsible for him taking the extreme step. “We have booked the wife and in-laws for abetment of suicide under section 306 of Indian Penal Code and are investigating the matter,” he said.

On Saturday afternoon a 32-year-old lawyer had shot his 62-year-old father before turning the gun on himself in Sector 9 A . Police suspect that the incident could have been a fallout of a property dispute, which is being probed.



Police said Rajveer Dahiya, who had retired from the Delhi Police, and his son Ravinder Dahiya, had constructed two houses in the area, with the one in Laxman Vihar turned into a paying guest (PG) facility in 2016.

Sangwan said Rajveer used to stay at the PG facility and manage it too and Ravinder helped him. The duo had employed a woman from a nearby eatery to cook meals twice a day and make tea between 3pm and 4pm for those staying there.

“She claims that when she went to the PG at around 3pm, she found the bodies lying in a pool of blood,” said Sangwan. The dead person’s family were soon informed who called the police, he added.

Ravinder allegedly pumped two bullets into his father before shooting himself, said police.

Manjeet Dahiya, Ravinder’s younger brother, told police that Ravinder was upset over property and marital issues. “The in-laws always pressurised my brother and threatened him to lodge a criminal case against him and send him behind bars,” he said.

A case under IPC section 302 (murder) was registered against deceased Ravinder, and sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) against his in-laws at Sector 9 police station on Saturday late evening, but no one has been arrested so far.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LAC standoff: Corps commander-level talks expected on Monday
Sep 20, 2020 22:09 IST
Amid China’s actions across Indo-Pacific, 2nd Quad meeting slated to be held in Tokyo in Oct
Sep 20, 2020 20:31 IST
DC vs KXIP highlights: Delhi Capitals beat KXIP in Super Over
Sep 21, 2020 00:12 IST
PM to lay foundation stone of 9 highway projects in Bihar on Monday
Sep 20, 2020 23:08 IST

latest news

A re-energised SP to begin its battle from the streets
Sep 21, 2020 00:33 IST
Nominal GDP to  grow at 19%in  FY22: Govt
Sep 21, 2020 00:32 IST
Ghaziabad: Many containment zones have same addresses
Sep 21, 2020 00:32 IST
HDIL’s properties to be auctioned for PMC Bank’s revival, providing relief to depositors, Maharashtra minister tells Shiv Sena MLA
Sep 21, 2020 00:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.