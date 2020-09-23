Gurugram: New Covid cases emerging from prime locations of city

Nearly 19% of the Covid-19 cases that emerged in September are located in some of the prime localities of the city — like Golf Course Road, sectors under Golf Course extension, Sushant Lok (I,II) and DLF phase (I-V) — data available with the district administration highlighted.

Of the 19%, the five urban primary health centres — at Tigra, Chanderlok, Wazirabad, Patel Nagar and Laxman Vihar — have reported the maximum number of new cases this month, when compared to August.

In August, the district reported 2,850 new cases, of which 344 were from these five urban primary health centres.

Till September 20, the district had recorded 6,225 new cases, of which at least 1,150 were from the urban primary health centres. Overall, Gurugram has witnessed a 54% spike in cases this month so far, when compared to August.

As per the data, Tigra urban primary health centre reported the highest jump from 93 new cases in August to 315 in September. It caters to areas such as Golf Course Road and sectors under Golf Course Road Extension, along with villages like Ghata.

Dr Hardeep Kaur , medical officer, Tigra urban primary health centre, said that the sudden surge has been due to international and domestic movement of people. “Many upscale areas are covered under this urban primary health centre. The new cases are more in high-rise buildings, where mostly travellers including expats, students coming from abroad, employees going to offices located in Delhi or within Gurugram, stay. It also includes people who are holding parties. There are many cases where one infected person has transmitted the infection to almost 10 people after attending a party or a get together,” said Kaur, who herself is in home isolation after testing Covid positive earlier this week..

Since the urban primary health centre covers 1.5 lakh population under it, Kaur said numbers are likely to continue to grow. “There is no prohibition on any activity, people are easily moving about. Many people do not want to stay indoors anymore,” said Kaur over the phone. In the contact tracing of these 315 cases from Tiigra, at least 2,524 high risk contacts have been identified. Tigra also has the highest number of containment zones — 25 — when compared to all other urban primary health centres.

Likewise, Chanderlok urban primary health centre has shown the second highest surge in new cases — from 59 in August to 281 in September. The Chanderlok urban primary health centre covers areas like South City I, sector 30, 40, 41 among others.

The medical officer of Chanderlok urban primary health centre was confirmed positive for Covid on Tuesday and was not available for a comment.

Wazirabad urban primary health centre, which also cater to a large percentage of population, has the third highest growth in the number of cases. The number of cases in the area has increased from 70 in August to 268 in September. Health staff at the centre said most of the new cases in the area are health care workers of private hospitals.

“Nearly 40% of the cases reported in the area are health care workers. Big hospitals like Paras, Artemis and Medanta comes under our jurisdiction. The remaining 60% are mostly random cases. We cover some of the more congested areas like Silokhera, Chakkarpur, Sikanderpur, Islampur where cases are emerging,” said Dr Ashma Sheoran, medical officer of Wazirabad primary health centre. The health team has traced 1,759 high risk contacts of new cases and tested them.

Currently, Covid-19 cases are counted under 35 areas, including 19 UPHCs. Out of the 35 areas only eight have reported more than 100 new cases in September so far.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer of the district, said, “People will now have to be cautious since there are no more mandatory restrictions. Following government norms, within the containment zones we are creating micro containment zones, since the entire locality cannot be sealed. If there are more than three cases in condominium tower or a lane, they are being declared as containment zones. Also, mass survey is being conducted using rapid antigen test and active surveillance through RT-PCR and antigen test, depending upon the requirement, to timely detect cases and prevent mortality.”