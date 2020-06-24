Sections
Gurugram: NHAI, PWD rectify infra to prevent water logging at Rajiv Chowk, Atul Kataria Chowk

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday installed an 18 metre pipe in the low lying area at Gurugram’s Rajiv Chowk to divert the water to a drain to...

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 23:40 IST

By Abhishek Behl,

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday installed an 18 metre pipe in the low lying area at Gurugram’s Rajiv Chowk to divert the water to a drain to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon at Rajiv Chowk at the U-turn towards civil secretariat.

NHAI officials said the matter had been raised by Gurugram MLA Sudhir Singla during his visit to the site on Saturday, after which they took it up with a contractor and a pipe was installed to ensure water does not collect.

Singla had visited Mahavir Chowk, Atul Kataria Chowk, Iffco Chowk, Signature Tower Crossing, Rajiv Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk on Saturday to take stock of measures by various civic agencies ahead of the monsoon.

“As there is a low-lying area at Rajiv Chowk water gets collected there, which causes problems especially for two wheeler riders and pedestrians taking a U turn towards the Civil Secretariat, during rains. I have asked all agencies that wherever water logging takes place, pipes and pumps should be installed to divert the water into drains so there is no problem in monsoon,” said Singla.



NHAI officials said all issues raised during the visit are being resolved. “The pipe will ensure that water does not collect at the spot on Rajiv Chowk,” said Vikas Malik, manager, NHAI.

In a related development, the Public Works Department (PWD), which is getting constructed the Mahavir Chowk flyover, said they have pumped all the sewage that had got collected at the construction site. “This was possible after a lot of effort as no civic agency knew the source of this sewage and after hectic efforts we came to know this water was coming from pipes of Municipal committee from MDI Gurugram and areas around it. None of the agencies knew about the existence of these sewage lines as these had been laid back in the seventies. Now we have plugged the leak and removed the water,” said Rajeev Yadav, executive engineer, PWD, adding that there was no rainwater collected there.

At Atul Kataria Chowk, PWD officials said they have connected the drains with master storm water drainage to prevent waterlogging at this spot. “We have connected the drains and now the problem of waterlogging will be resolved. We are also in the process of cleaning the area and removing the earth spread there, due to construction work”, said Yadav.

Referring to the issue of waterlogging, Singla said he also visited the old city colonies and asked officials to take immediate measures. “We will also focus on measures to boost rainwater harvesting so that water doesn’t get wasted,” he said.

