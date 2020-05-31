Gurugram police ask businesses to ensure visitors remove face mask once before entering premises

The police have directed all banks, jewellery stores and malls to ensure that customers remove their masks in front of CCTV cameras once they enter the premises so that their face can be captured.

The police said the move was to ensure that no one takes advantage of a mask to rob or dupe anyone.

An advisory was issued in this regard by state’s director-general of police (DGP) Manoj Yadava earlier this week to ensure that banks, jewellers, cash-dealing establishments and other companies are not targeted by miscreants and criminals.

The police in every district in the state have directed the above-mentioned establishments to display the advisory, asking people to remove their masks while entering the premises.

The state government had earlier made it mandatory for people to wear a face mask at work and public places in view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Muhammad Akil, commissioner of police, said as people started commuting after the relaxations were announced, many complaints were received from people, alleging that incidents of snatching by people wearing masks were on the rise. “We have directed all the crime investigation units to ensure all the business establishments are well covered with CCTV cameras and they adhere to the newly released advisory,” he said.

Akil said if any criminal activity takes place, the suspects can be apprehended with the help of the CCTV footage. “The miscreants, robbers or any criminal can take advantage of the current situation and escape through the vacant lanes or roads. People dealing in cash should take extra precautionary measures while carrying a large amount of cash while travelling or returning home,” he said.

The deployment of police across the city has been increased and the crime unit staff has been deployed in market areas in plain clothes.

“We are requesting people to inform the police control room(PCR) if they find any unusual activity or suspect anyone behind the mask. Immediate action will be taken and a team from the nearest police station/PCR will be sent to the spot,” said Akil.

Each police station has also been given the task of taking care of the locked houses as thieves can take advantage of the situation as most of the migrant workers have returned to their home towns due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.