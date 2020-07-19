Gurugram police compiling a list of 770 proclaimed offenders, to arrest them in three months

Officials of the Gurugram Police are working on compiling a list of 770 proclaimed offenders in the district who are yet to be arrested. The police said they have formed teams and duties have been assigned to each of them to ensure they all the offenders are behind bars within the next three months.

The teams are conducting investigation based on technical surveillance and keeping close watch on their close contacts and their movement. A weekly report will also be sent to the commissioner of police.

KK Rao, who recently became the commissioner of police, said that the criminals, since end of March, have been mostly staying at home, thereby making it easier for the police to track them. “Other Indian states too have arrested a large number of most-wanted criminals, gangsters, bootleggers and gamblers during a massive campaign launched by their respective state police forces. These criminals were evading an arrest for a very long time. Even our state and the district have arrested 12 most-wanted and more than 300 proclaimed offenders and bail jumpers during the period of the lockdown,” he said.

The Gurugam Police is working on a crime pattern assessment with the help of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). The police said they are evaluating the movement of those criminals who were arrested in the last five years and a mapping is being conducted. Based on this mapping, raids will be planned.

The police said after the lockdown was announced, there was extra deployment of forces across the district and a large number of checkpoints were set up. “Most of the criminals keep changing their hideouts but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they are not moving much due to the fear of the infection. They are hiding in either in their own villages or in the places of their close aides. We are keeping an eye on suspected locations to ensure that they do not get chance to move out of their hideouts,” said Rao.

“We have also intensified night patrolling and our informers have also been alerted. We have asked crime teams to activate their sources and to take inputs regarding these criminals on a daily basis. The cyber crime cell have also been asked to focus on technical surveillance,” said Rao.

A list of hideouts will be prepared within the next seven days by all the crime teams and inputs will be taken from other investigation agencies. Once the mapping of the suspected hideouts is complete, raids will be conducted.

Additionally, vehicles are being randomly checked at the borders. Any vehicle found to be suspicious is being scanned immediately, said Rao, adding that during lockdown, the maximum number of bootleggers were arrested.

The police commissioner said they have decided to increase patrolling, vigilance and set up additional checkpoints to control petty crimes at the dark spots, following the crime-mapping exercise. The major crimes identified in the district were snatching , car-jacking, and robbing people on the pretext of offering them a lift.

A total of 41 station house officers (SHOs) of various police stations across the city will submit their weekly report to the commissioner of police, highlighting the petty crimes in their areas and crime-prone spots in their jurisdiction.