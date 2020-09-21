Sections
E-Paper
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram: Police deployment intensified in Sadar Bazar

Gurugram: Police deployment intensified in Sadar Bazar

Following the armed robbery on Saturday, the Gurugram Police has increased the deployment of personnel in the Sadar Bazar area, where most of the jewellery shops in the city are...

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 00:14 IST

By Leena Dhankhar,

Following the armed robbery on Saturday, the Gurugram Police has increased the deployment of personnel in the Sadar Bazar area, where most of the jewellery shops in the city are located. The police said although the number of robbery cases have come down in recent times, they wanted to further curb them. As per police officials, while earlier as many as six cases were reported in a week, nowadays only four cases are registered in a month.

The police also checked the CCTV cameras in the area, and found that nearly 160 cameras were operational. The CCTV footage gave them crucial leads that helped them to identify the accused.

The members of the Gurugram Jewellers’ Association said they will meet the commissioner of police on Monday to ask for greater police vigilance and to ensure that the safety of the shopkeepers are taken care of.

Members of the association said that although cops are regularly patrolling the area, they wanted the presence of police personnel in plainclothes to do rounds of the area and keep a close watch on suspected miscreants.



Bhoop Singh, a 71-year-old jeweller, said their work involved precious metal that put them at a high risk. “We need police protection as suspects take advantage of the crowd in the area to flee the spot,” he said.

Another shopkeeper, said that hiring a single armed security guard costs around ₹35,000 a month that increases the overhead costs. “We deal in jewellery and cash. Most of the time, we carry cash on our way home. We feel unsafe as the police presence in the area is very thin. While, for the past two days, deployment has increased, we need a permanent solution,” he said.

KK Rao, the commissioner of police, said that dedicated teams have been formed, which have been directed to keep a close watch on the jewellery shops in the area. He also said that police personnel would also be deployed even at night when shops are closed. “We have increased the number of police personnel deployed in Sadar Bazar. Further, the station house officer(SHO) of the local police station has been asked to send a report every night after the market closes,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LAC standoff: Corps commander-level talks expected on Monday
Sep 20, 2020 22:09 IST
Amid China’s actions across Indo-Pacific, 2nd Quad meeting slated to be held in Tokyo in Oct
Sep 20, 2020 20:31 IST
DC vs KXIP highlights: Delhi Capitals beat KXIP in Super Over
Sep 21, 2020 00:12 IST
PM to lay foundation stone of 9 highway projects in Bihar on Monday
Sep 20, 2020 23:08 IST

latest news

Greater Noida: One more arrested in Sher Singh Bhati’s murder case
Sep 21, 2020 00:18 IST
UP defers partial opening of schools till further notice, say officials
Sep 21, 2020 00:18 IST
Gurugram gets 495 additional Covid beds; 50% of ICU beds in use
Sep 21, 2020 00:17 IST
New laws spark protest by angry farmers in Punjab and Haryana
Sep 21, 2020 00:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.