Gurugram Police joins in efforts to trace contacts of Covid positive patients

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 00:12 IST

By Leena Dhankhar,

The Gurugram Police, on Monday, said that it has started tracing the contacts of the Covid-19 positive patients in the city and has traced nearly 126 people since last Wednesday.

The police said they received a list of positive patients from the district health department last week, following which they started contact tracing on their own. The initiative was started on July 8 by the district police to ensure that all members in the families, friends’ circles and workplaces of confirmed Covid-19 positive patients are also tested and their contract tracing is completed within three days of confirmation. Earlier, contact tracing was conducted by officials of the district health department.

Yashwant Yadav, in-charge, Covid Cell, said that they are contacting at least 20 people in each case after the status of the primary Covid-19 patient is confirmed. “We are trying to get details of the maximum number of people possible and their samples are collected to ensure they are not infecting others. This initiative will stop the spread of community transmission in the city,” he said.

As a part of the process, the police are sending all the details to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), which has been given the charge of maintaining the data provided by all the agencies involved in Covid-19 management in the city.



The police said from the last two weeks, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has also started helping the officials of the district health department in contact tracing, in addition to supporting the rapid response team and the public health centres (PHCs) in urban areas.

Police commissioner KK Rao said that they are conducting the investigation in each case. “In some cases, we are accessing CCTV footage to figure if the patient was hiding any information from the officials. With nearly 100 cases emerging daily, it is becoming challenging for officials to trace all the close contacts within the stipulated time,” he said.

The Covid Cell of the Gurugram Police is also maintaining a record of geo-fencing, patients who cannot be traced, and all the close contacts of the positive patients.

Rao said, presently, the focus is on extensive contact tracing, isolating confirmed cases, and testing of the all close contacts, all of which will reduce the chances of community spread. “Our teams are also home isolating close contacts of positive cases until their results come out,” he said.

