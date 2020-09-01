Gurugram: Prime suspect arrested for killing 28-year-old man in April

The police have arrested the prime suspect in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old man in April this year. The arrested suspect is believed to have been the mastermind behind the shooting, the aftermath of a suspected gang rivalry, and five people have already been arrested in the case

The crime branch of Palam Vihar arrested Sunny Mandal, a resident of Feroz Gandhi Colony from Basai Chowk on Monday.

The police said the victim, Rahul Singh, was named in at least 10 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, illegal possession of weapons, and assault, in New Colony police station area.

On the night of April 17,Singh was found dead near a private school in Sector 9, a few kilometres from his house. Prior to his death, several unidentified men had come to his house on a scooter and a motorcycle and taken him along to discuss something, said the police. Singh, who was out on bail in a criminal case, had suffered eight gunshot wounds in the abdomen and chest.

Five men, identified by first names as Manish, Mangal, Prem, Vicky, and Darshan, were arrested in connection with Singh’s murder in April. The police said that during questioning the five suspects told them that they were involved in the smuggling of liquor, and Singh had been threatening them for some time. On several past occasions, there had been skirmishes between the victim, his associates, and the accused men. Police said the victim was also involved in a suspected gang rivalry after his name had cropped up in the murder of a gangster Nitu Gehlot. Rahul was one of the suspects named in the murder of gangster Gehlot in 2009, following which there has been an intermittent gang rivalry among some gangs, who are involved in the illegal supply of liquor.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “During questioning, the prime suspect, Sunny Mandal, said he had a personal enmity with the victim, which led to the murder. We are also probing a gang rivalry angle. A country-made gun and a scooter used in the crime have also been recovered.”

All the suspects have been booked under sections 302 (punishment for murder), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Sector 9 A police station.